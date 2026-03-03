Close
YoungMadame

Ice Spice Reveals Illness Led To Her Drastic Weight Loss

‘I’m All Better Now’ — Ice Spice Shocks Fans Revealing Illness Led To Her Drastic Weight Loss

After denying using Ozempic, Ice Spice is resembling her old self again and finally addressing her sudden weight loss in 2024.

Published on March 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Vivienne Westwood: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026
Ice Spice attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

For a minute, Ice Spice had fans concerned because her usual thick self slimmed down to a more Taylor Swift-ish physique. Many were speculating she hopped on the Ozempic trend, or maybe, a little something more common among celebrities who like to “hit the slopes,” allegedly

After denying ever even hearing of Ozempic (uh-huh), Ice managed to beef back up a little something-something and resemble her old self, as of late. She’s now addressing her sudden weight loss in 2024.

RELATED CONTENT: Ice Spice Celebrates Her ‘NUEVAYoL’ Roots In H&M’s New York Campaign

According to Buzzfeed, the bodega baddie from the Bronx shared a video of herself working out at the gym, which prompted someone to say her “weak” video was just further proof that the rapper used Ozempic to shed all that weight. That in turn caused Ice to respond to the comment by stating, “na it was depression im all better now tho.”

While some believe that depression tends to lead to overeating, others tend to respond to depression by not eating at all and losing a gang of weight in the process. For someone like Ice Spice, who had a meteoric rise in the rap game and basically became an overnight celebrity, we’re not surprised she went through some form of depression. Sudden superstardom can be overwhelming for various reasons to people who aren’t prepared to deal with the fallout of sudden success.

Luckily, Ice Spice getting thick again seems to prove that she is indeed in a better place. After revealing the actual cause of her weight loss, many of her fans jumped in the comments to show her support and love for getting out of that dark place.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 - Arrivals
Ice Spice attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Filmmagic)

Per Buzzfeed:

Fans quickly flooded the comments to share support. “I’m glad you’re better,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “sorry they treated you like that Ice.”

“Depression is no joke ♥️,” another added. “glad you’re feeling better and you look amazing!!”

SMH. This really just serves as another reminder that you never know what someone else is going through — and that commenting rude stuff on someone’s appearance almost always says more about you than them.

Anyone who’s been through depression knows that acknowledging it is a sign of progress and better mental health. We’re glad she’s back to her old self.

What do y’all think about Ice Spice saying depression led to her massive weight loss? Let us know in the comments section below.

RELATED CONTENT: Ice Spice Uses Sweaty Gym Seat Photo To Clear Up Ozempic Weight Loss Rumors On The ‘Gram

Related Tags

depression Ice Spice mental health Ozempic
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

ELLE's 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus - Show

Zendaya's Mom Laughs Off Law Roach's Surprise Reveal That Her Daughter Secretly Married Tom Holland

Bossip
Glamour Women of the Year - Arrivals

Famed Fashion Brand Hanifa Is Pressing Pause — And The Culture Is Standing Behind It

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Get The Look: Teyana Taylor, Jayme Lawson And More Bring The Glam To The Actor Awards

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Scary Movie asset

Do You Like Scary Parody Movies? The Wayans Bros, Regina Hall, Anna Faris & Hanson’s Strong Little Hand Are BACK In Bonkers New ‘Scary Movie’ Trailer

Bossip
Trending
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
10 Items
Entertainment  |  Julia Austin

9 Famous Lesbian Women Who Were Married To Men

Comment
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comment
trump
News  |  Jason Lee

WATCH: Two Trump Supporters Arrested After Telling Black Woman To ‘Be My Slave’ & Trying To Set Her Boots On Fire

Comment
Dior Addict Sweet Shop Party
50 Items
Lifestyle  |  Shanique Yates

WCW — 50 LGBTQIA Baddies We’re Crushing On This Women Crush Wednesday, Vol. 12

Comment
Dark Skinned Male Fitness
10 Items
Relationships  |  Veronica Wells

10 Things You Need To Know When Dating A Jamaican Man

Comment

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close