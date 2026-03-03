‘I’m All Better Now’ — Ice Spice Shocks Fans Revealing Illness Led To Her Drastic Weight Loss

Ice Spice attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)

For a minute, Ice Spice had fans concerned because her usual thick self slimmed down to a more Taylor Swift-ish physique. Many were speculating she hopped on the Ozempic trend, or maybe, a little something more common among celebrities who like to “hit the slopes,” allegedly

After denying ever even hearing of Ozempic (uh-huh), Ice managed to beef back up a little something-something and resemble her old self, as of late. She’s now addressing her sudden weight loss in 2024.

RELATED CONTENT: Ice Spice Celebrates Her ‘NUEVAYoL’ Roots In H&M’s New York Campaign

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

According to Buzzfeed, the bodega baddie from the Bronx shared a video of herself working out at the gym, which prompted someone to say her “weak” video was just further proof that the rapper used Ozempic to shed all that weight. That in turn caused Ice to respond to the comment by stating, “na it was depression im all better now tho.”

While some believe that depression tends to lead to overeating, others tend to respond to depression by not eating at all and losing a gang of weight in the process. For someone like Ice Spice, who had a meteoric rise in the rap game and basically became an overnight celebrity, we’re not surprised she went through some form of depression. Sudden superstardom can be overwhelming for various reasons to people who aren’t prepared to deal with the fallout of sudden success.

Luckily, Ice Spice getting thick again seems to prove that she is indeed in a better place. After revealing the actual cause of her weight loss, many of her fans jumped in the comments to show her support and love for getting out of that dark place.