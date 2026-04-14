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Woman Charged For Imprisoning Sister-In-Law In Basement

Michigan Woman Accused Of Imprisoning Sister-In-Law Captive In Basement For 2 Years In ‘Inhumane’ Conditions

Tasha Beamon, a 48-year-old woman from Michigan, is facing multiple charges after allegedly holding her sister-in-law captive in a basement for nearly two years.

Published on April 14, 2026
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Tasha Beamon, Saginaw, Michigan, sister-in-law
Source: Credit : Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office / Tasha Beamon

Tasha Beamon, a 48-year-old woman from Michigan, is facing multiple charges after allegedly holding her sister-in-law captive in a basement for nearly two years, according to reports from People, Michigan Live, and ABC 12 News.

Beamon was arraigned April 6 and charged with one count of unlawful imprisonment and one count of first-degree vulnerable adult abuse in connection with the shocking incident that came to light in March.

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According to Michigan Live, police in Saginaw, Michigan, were responding to a vandalism complaint on March 15 when they discovered a 58-year-old malnourished woman who said she had just escaped from a home on the 1600 block of Gilbert Street. Authorities were alerted after a resident called 911 upon seeing the woman break a neighbor’s window. 

Authorities said the woman was held captive in inhumane conditions.

Prosecutors allege the woman told officers she had been confined against her will in the basement of her sister-in-law’s home at 1635 Gilbert St. for the past two years. She reportedly said she had only just managed to escape and broke the window to draw attention and get help. The woman, whose identity has not been released, described the conditions as dangerous and inhumane.

“She told officers she was not fed very often and that she didn’t have any access to water,” an officer said in court documents, per Michigan Live. During a search of the home, police reportedly found a mattress on the basement floor, a bucket filled with urine, and a locked door. ABC 12 also reported that the woman had no access to a bathroom or shower.

Authorities described the victim as a vulnerable adult, and she was hospitalized due to severe malnourishment.

Tasha Beamon is in custody.

Investigators later questioned Beamon, who claimed she was acting as her sister-in-law’s caretaker, but charges were filed shortly afterward. Per Fox News, investigators believe Tasha Beamon may have kept the woman confined in order to collect her disability payments.

Beamon was taken into custody and booked into the Saginaw County Jail, where she is being held on a $100,000 bond, according to reports.

RELATED CONTENT: Texas Republicans Are Basically Holding Black Lawmaker Nicole Collier Hostage Amid Redistricting Standoff

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