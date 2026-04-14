Michigan Woman Accused Of Imprisoning Sister-In-Law Captive In Basement For 2 Years In ‘Inhumane’ Conditions

Source: Credit : Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office / Tasha Beamon

Tasha Beamon, a 48-year-old woman from Michigan, is facing multiple charges after allegedly holding her sister-in-law captive in a basement for nearly two years, according to reports from People, Michigan Live, and ABC 12 News.

Beamon was arraigned April 6 and charged with one count of unlawful imprisonment and one count of first-degree vulnerable adult abuse in connection with the shocking incident that came to light in March.

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According to Michigan Live, police in Saginaw, Michigan, were responding to a vandalism complaint on March 15 when they discovered a 58-year-old malnourished woman who said she had just escaped from a home on the 1600 block of Gilbert Street. Authorities were alerted after a resident called 911 upon seeing the woman break a neighbor’s window.

Authorities said the woman was held captive in inhumane conditions.

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Prosecutors allege the woman told officers she had been confined against her will in the basement of her sister-in-law’s home at 1635 Gilbert St. for the past two years. She reportedly said she had only just managed to escape and broke the window to draw attention and get help. The woman, whose identity has not been released, described the conditions as dangerous and inhumane.