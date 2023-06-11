MadameNoire Featured Video

Talija Campbell, a Colorado Springs woman, is devastated and demanding answers from the police after her husband was killed in what appears to be a hostage situation.

On June 2, Campbell received a distressing text from her husband, Qualin Campbell, indicating that he was being held hostage. The message also included her husband’s location and a picture of the man who had allegedly taken him hostage.

The grieving widow said received a text message from him that said, “911″ and “Send Please!” She then immediately called 911 for help, but when the police finally arrived at the scene an hour later, it was too late.

According to KDVR, Qualin and another unidentified man were found shot and killed in a parking lot in the 1500 block of South Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs.

Campbell’s attorney, Harry Daniels, said police could have helped rescue Qualin, alleging he bled out from a gunshot to the abdomen roughly an hour after his wife’s call to 911. It was a cry for help that should have triggered an urgent and swift response from law enforcement.

“This was a hostage situation where Qualin Campbell was begging for his life, his wife called 911, and the police were less than a mile away, but they never responded. Let’s be clear. If the police don’t respond to a hostage situation, none of us are safe,” Daniels told KKTV.

The attorney has also not revealed how or why Qualin Campbell and the other unidentified man were in the alleged hostage situation.

Loved ones described Qualin as a family man and devoted husband two Talija, as the couple married seven years ago and share two daughters.

“Originally from Newman, GA, Qualin was a member of Phi Beta Sigma and very active in his community. His heart for others was selfless, and his commitment to serving others was unmatched,” the family revealed in a GoFundMe for their unexpected funeral expenses.

Colorado Springs Police Spokesman Robert Tornabene said he couldn’t comment about the claims of the delayed police response in this tragic situation because there is an “open and active criminal investigation.”