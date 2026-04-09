Sculpted, Sleek & Unapologetic — Inside The 2026 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards Red Carpet

Source: Getty

Fashion nonprofit the Fashion Trust U.S. held its fourth annual awards ceremony on Tuesday, April 7, in Los Angeles, and the red carpet did not come to play. Yes, the night honored U.S.-based designers and rising talent. But the real show started the moment guests stepped onto the carpet.

The girls were outside and giving looks that had everybody paying attention.

With celebrities, stylists, designers, and industry insiders all in the building, everyone brought their A-game. From sculpted gowns to dramatic silhouettes and sleek glam, the fashion was everything.

Inside, the space matched the energy. Clean tablescapes, curated design moments, and collections placed throughout the room set the tone. It felt like fashion from the second you walked in, and the red carpet followed right behind it.

Let’s get into some of the looks that stood out.

2026 Fashion Trust: Olandria Carthen Plays With The Pixie

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Olandria keeps showing up and making it clear she understands the assignment. In fact, she may give out assignments at this point.

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Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

This time, she stepped out in a pixie cut and a daring denim gown from Area, styled by the Reismans. The off-the-shoulder design hugged her frame, while the asymmetrical neckline and distressed detailing gave it edge. The subtle fraying at the hem added just enough attitude.

Her gold accessories pulled everything together, and her smoky eye brought in that soft 90s feel that always works.

“This is my first time doing a jean moment as a gown, and I am loving it so far,” she shared with the Fashion Trust on the carpet. This may be her first time, but we hope it’s not her last. Olandaria and Area are looking like a match made in fashion heaven.

Coco Jones Is Pretty In Pink In Cult Gaia

Coco also stepped out and gave exactly what needed to be given.

She wore a ruched, body-hugging Cult Gaia dress in a soft pink tone that followed her shape from top to bottom. The cutouts and gold hardware details added just enough contrast without taking away from the overall look.

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Her high ponytail was sleek and pulled back, letting her features do the work. The glam was soft but polished, and everything came together clean.

Coco and Cult Gaia go together real bad.

Red Carpet Rundown: Best Looks From The 2026 Fashion Trust Awards

Keep scrolling to see more of the standout looks from the night. Celebrities in attendance included Erykah Badu, Ryan Destiny, Aweng Chuol, Sergio Hudson, Yara Shahidi, and Jasmine Tookes.

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