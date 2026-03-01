Close
Black Hollywood Fashion On The 2026 NAACP Awards Red Carpet

Melanin Magic Shines Bright On The 2026 NAACP Awards Ice Blue Carpet: Fashion Rundown

As expected, Black Hollywood turned out for a night of Black excellence, reflected in art, style, and purpose.

Published on March 1, 2026
Source: Getty

Black Hollywood is outside and looking good. The 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards are happening now, and the red carpet is serving look after look. Our favorite stars, influencers, and celebrities are stepping onto the ice blue carpet and reminding us exactly why this night matters.

Eva Marcille, Tyler James Williams, Kyla Pratt & More Serve Style On The NAACP Red Carpet

We’re seeing style we love: corseted bodices that show off curves, exaggerated draping that adds an elegant flair, and dramatic trains that command attention. Bold colors and prints are making their rounds, alongside sophisticated black gowns that prove you can never go wrong with a classic.

Supermodel and Sunflower entrepreneur Eva Marcille looks stunning in a silver one-shoulder sequined gown. Kyla Pratt kept it elegant in a sleeveless black velvet gown with a full ball skirt. And also wearing black, singer Tyla rocked a slinky satin number.

RELATED CONTENT: Glamour Galore: Standout Style Moments From The 2026 Grammys Red Carpet

57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

For the men, it’s all about bringing the swag in interesting suits. Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams elevated his black tuxedo with an exaggerated red rose boutonniere, adding just the right amount of drama. Host Terrence J opted for a gold suit jacket instead of the traditional black. And some celeb attendees ditched tuxedos and suits altogether, rocking streetwear sets, relaxed-fit pants, polos, and everything in between.

57th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Style Excellence Takes Over The 2026 NAACP Awards

This year’s theme, “We See You,” speaks directly to visibility—especially in the current political climate. And if there’s one place that screams visibility, it is the red carpet, honey. Fashion at the Image Awards has always been something we look forward to. Black people love to put it on – and be seen when they do.

The 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards returned on Feb. 28, airing at 8 PM ET, with comedian Deon Cole hosting. Colman Domingo will receive the President’s Award. Viola Davis will take home the Chairman’s Award, and hip-hop trailblazers Salt-N-Pepa will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The presenter lineup includes Ryan Coogler, Regina Hall, Halle Bailey, Regé-Jean Page, Sterling K. Brown, and more — meaning the red carpet is guaranteed to be just as star-studded as the stage.

Scroll through the gallery below for the standout celebrity looks from the 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards red carpet.

Issa Rae

57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Issa Rae—aka Ms. Rooting for Everybody Black—debuted a new bob hairstyle on the NAACP red carpet. Just call the LA girlie “Bobiana.” She paired the cropped style with a black tube gown with satin ruching and fabric drama.

Quinta Brunson

57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Quinta Brunson’s look screams fall in the middle of winter. The Abbott Elementary creator dazzles on the carpet in a sleeveless gown with a slight sweetheart neckline, adorned with tan, red, brown, and cream designs that look like the leaves of fall. The gown is from Gabriela Hearst.

Chloe Bailey

57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Chloe Bailey is a true fashion girl, wearing a designer piece fresh off the runway. The singer is slaying in a black, sheer, sculpted dress with 3-D detailing from Christian Siriano’s Fall-Winter 2026 collection.

Halle Bailey

57th NAACP Image Awards - Roaming Red Carpet
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Halle stuns in Stephanie Rolland. The Disney Princess turned heads in a deep brown gown with bold white abstract detailing down the front. The exaggerated sculptural neckline framed her face beautifully and added high-fashion energy to the carpet.

Kerry Washington

57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Panels of black with touches of light pink make this gown sophisticated and timeless. Coupled with Kerry’s long, voluminous curls, we are definitely getting Olivia Pope vibes from this polished look.

Teyana Taylor

57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Teyana Taylor is taking it. The Golden Globe winner looks sophisticated and stunning in this black sculpted gown with corset details and a structured, yet voluminous skirt.

Keke Palmer

57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Ms. Keke is a vision in white. The multihyphenate star is rocking a stunning white dress with crystal details, feathers, and a dramatic train. For hair and makeup, she chose her short pixie cut with light brown highlights and a deep lip color.

Viola Davis

57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Viola Davis stepped onto the ice blue carpet in a rich cranberry one-shoulder gown that hugged every curve. The draped detailing and flowing train gave the look movement and drama without overpowering her presence. She also debuted a sleek blunt bob with bangs, adding to the growing list of Black celebs embracing the cut and proving the bob takeover is very real.

Regé-Jean Page

57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Regé-Jean Page kept it sharp in a tailored black suit featuring textured, embellished lapels. The open black shirt underneath added a relaxed, modern edge to the classic silhouette. Clean, confident, and effortless — this is how you do understated drama.

Sterling K. Brown

57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Sterling K. Brown opted for a black velvet jacket layered over a crisp white shirt, giving timeless elegance with a soft finish. The velvet texture added richness while the streamlined tailoring kept it modern. A subtle brooch detail and sleek footwear sealed the look.

Chase Infiniti

57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Chase Infiniti loves to take risks on the red carpet with a touch of refinement and luxury. For the NAACP, she is rocking a cream and red dress with a cream feather top and dramatic red glove accents.

Colman Domingo

57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Colman Domingo lit up the carpet in a rich marigold suit layered over a matching turtleneck. The monochrome moment felt bold, polished, and completely intentional. Paired with statement shoes and effortless confidence, he once again proved that color is his lane.

David Banner

57th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

David Banner made a statement in a grape-colored double-breasted suit. The standout detail? A dramatic black cape draped over one shoulder, fastened with a brooch for added flair.

Salt N Pepa

57th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Salt N Pepa chose to wear looks that showed off their personalities in black and white. Salt is all about her black suit, while Pepa rocks a fashion-forward black blazer with a white button-down. DJ Spindarella chose a white top with a deep V-neckline and faux leather accents.

RELATED CONTENT: The Most Dazzling Ensembles From The 2026 Critics Choice Red Carpet

