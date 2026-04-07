Close
Fashion

34 Blessed Beauties Serving Sanctified Slays Easter 2026

‘He Has Risen & So Have My Standards’ — These 34 Heavenly Bodies Were Sanctified Stunners Easter 2026

Sanctified stunners who understood the assignment on Resurrection Sunday 2026.

Published on April 7, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 35

Happy Easter Girl
Source: Happy Easter Girl / Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @ms.looloo_

God is good! (All the time!)

This year’s Easter Sunday was a soul-nourishing commemoration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ with packed churches, glorious Spring weather, pastel-splashed fashions, and sanctified stunners showing up and showing out in their Sunday’s best.

In a now-viral video, Chlöe Bailey set the tone with an anointed cover of Ashley Hess, Maverick City and Grace Idowu’s viral hit ‘YET’ while getting mercilessly dragged for attending Kanye’s comeback show in LA.

RELATED CONTENT: Timeless Elegance: Black Elders, ‘Sunday Best,’ And The Enduring Tradition Of Easter Fashion

“happy Easter! thank you Jesus for your everlasting love. have a blessed day everyone!,” she wrote in her caption. 

This came just days after the “Have Mercy” singer supported her sister, Halle, at the special LA screening for buzzy Rom-Com You, Me & Tuscany opening in theaters this Friday, April 10.

Before the screening began, Chloe greeted the audience alongside Halle, sharing, “I am so excited to be here to support my gorgeous sister on this incredible film.”

Halle thanked attendees as well, describing the project as a love story with a little drama. “Yay!” she added with a smile.

In You, Me & Tuscany, Bailey stars as Anna—a 20-something woman trying to figure life out after a string of bad decisions which lead to a chance encounter with a handsome Italian man named Matteo who happens to have a villa sitting empty in Tuscany.

In true Rom-Com fashion, he inspires her to jet off for Italy where she crashes at his villa, gets discovered by his mother, Gabriella (Italian film icon Isabella Ferrari) unexpectedly, and allows her to believe that she is Matteo’s fiancée. Uh oh!

Naturally, that one little lie grows into a big problem when Matteo’s adopted brother, Michael (Regé-Jean Page), shows up and connects with Anna who, as you probably can guess, discovers that the heat between them may ignite a romantic fire in Tuscany.

Check out the trailer below:

Will you be seated for You, Me & Tuscany this weekend? What was the highlight of your Easter Sunday? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of blessed and highly favored beauties on the flip.

RELATED CONTENT: Chloe & Halle Bailey Slay In Chic Sister Style At ‘You, Me & Tuscany’ Screening

RELATED CONTENT: Easter 2025: Halle Bailey, Porsha Williams, And More Black Celebrities Celebrate With Family And Fashion

NEXT SLIDE
1234567891011121314151617181920212223242526272829303132333435

Related Tags

Chloe Chlöe Bailey easter easter sunday Halle Regé-Jean Page Sunday Best You, Me & Tuscany
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Offset Hosts 4th Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity Event

Offset Hospitalized After Shooting Near Florida Casino

Bossip
Blessed Beauties x Easter 2026

God’s Favorites! A Gallery Of Blessed & Highly Favored Beauties Who Looked Like Answered Prayers On Easter Sunday 2026

Bossip
Invest Fest 2024

Listen Up, Sis! 20 Black Women Dominating Podcasting

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

The R&B Girls Who Don’t Miss—On Tracks or Fits

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comment
Portrait of couple
5 Items
Mental Health  |  Shannon Dawson

4 Chilling Nonverbal Signs Someone Is A Narcissist—And They Can’t Fully Hide Them

Comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
10 Items
Entertainment  |  Julia Austin

9 Famous Lesbian Women Who Were Married To Men

Comment
Impact Music Convention
16 Items
Celebrity  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Brandy’s Memoir Confession Sparks Outrage—Fans Slam ‘Nasty Work’ Over Wanya Morris Allegations

Comment
31 Items
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

A Whole Gallery Of Fine — The 30 Sexiest Black Men Who Dominated 2025

Comment

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close