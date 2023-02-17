MadameNoire Featured Video

Men’s penis sizes all over the world have significantly lengthened over the last three decades, according to new and “concerning” research.

The World Journal of Men’s Health published a study Feb. 15 that reported from 1942 to 2021, men’s penises grew 24 percent longer. Within that 29-year timeframe, the average erect penis size went from a measurement of 4.8 inches to 6 inches.

Stanford Medicine researchers conducted a “systematic review and meta-analysis” of compiled data from 75 studies and reported the penis sizes of 55,761 men as the newly presented research. The team of experts created a database that also holds the average measurements of men’s penile lengths when flaccid and stretched.

Men in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania, ages 18 to 86, contributed data. Stanford’s team excluded any self-reported measurements.

In a summary written by the study’s author for Stanford Medicine’s Scope blog, Professor of Urology Dr. Michael Eisenberg said the increase in men’s penis size happened “over a relatively short period of time.” The expert noted, “any overall change in development is concerning” since reproductive systems are essential to human biology.

“If we’re seeing this fast of a change, it means that something powerful is happening to our bodies,” Eisenberg emphasized.

Reasons For The Growth

Research pointed out that environmental pollutants and endocrine-disrupting chemicals, such as chemical exposures from pesticides and hygiene products, can be causes for the dramatic changes in hormones and men’s reproductive systems.

Eisenberg said a decline in sperm counts and testosterone levels has been reported for “a long time” in his blog for Stanford Medicine.

“Chemical exposure has also been posited as a cause for boys and girls going into puberty earlier, which can affect genital development,” he added.

Sedentary lifestyles may also be linked to the increase in men’s penile length.

