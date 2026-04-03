“My Body Said Enough” — Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After Being Rushed To Hospital Mid ‘Moulin Rouge’ Performance

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Megan Thee Stallion is recovering after an unexpected visit to the hospital had fans worried for her health.

The rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 1, to assure fans she’s doing okay after reports revealed she was hospitalized the night before.

“Last night was a real wake-up call for me,” the Houston native began. “I’ve been pushing myself past my limits lately, running on empty, and my body finally said enough. It honestly scared me.” RELATED CONTENT: Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized After Falling Ill Mid-Performance During ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’

She went on to reference her current run performing in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, writing, “I thought I was gonna faint on stage, I really tried to push through my performance but I just couldn’t. Hotties I wanna be real with y’all because you mean everything to me and I hate letting yall down 🥺 I just need one day to rest, reset, and take care of myself the way I should have been..I’ll be right back on that stage Thursday, stronger, clearer, and ready to give you 100% the way you deserve.”

She concluded her statement with gratitude, writing, “Thank you for always riding with me and loving me through everything.”

A rep for the rapper shared a statement with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, which read,