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Watch Megan Thee Stallion 'The Fall & Rise Of Reggie Dinkins'

Not-So-‘Subtle Flex’! Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Acting Chops In NBC’s ‘The Fall & Rise Of Reggie Dinkins’ — Watch

Megan Thee Stallion steps into the role of Denise, alongside Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliff, in the new NBC series, 'The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins.'

Published on March 17, 2026
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Megan Thee Stallion and Daniel Radcliffe
Source: The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins / NBC Universal

Megan Thee Stallion is officially in her acting bag!

Back in February, NBC announced that Megan would be guest-starring on The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. The network released a trailer for the episode, showing Meg as Denise, a recently divorced mother who strikes up a “flirtation” with Daniel Radcliffe’s character, Arthur Tobin.

In that trailer, Arthur can be seen at a park as Denise watches him in the background, wearing a postal service uniform. She goes on to make direct eye contact with him while seductively sipping on a drink.

“I wanted action. I am getting it,” Arthur, an award-winning filmmaker, says in that clip.

Now, fans can catch an even better glimpse at Meg’s guest spot thanks to a new sneak peek the rapper dropped on Instagram. Ahead of the episode’s premiere on Monday, March 16, she posted the clip along with the caption, “Subtle flex [Smirking Face Emoji] The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Tonight 8:30/7:30c | NBC and next day on Peacock.”

RELATED CONTENT: Megan Thee Stallion Turns Dunkin’ Into A Protein-Powered Hot Girl Gym With New ‘Dunk N’ Pump’ Campaign

Check it out down below:

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is led by Tracy Morgan, who plays a disgraced former NFL player looking to rebuild his image. The titular Dinkins eventually connects with Radcliffe’s Arthur to make a documentary about his life.

Created by 30 Rock alums Robert Carlock and Tina Fey, the series had a special premiere on Jan. 18 and drew in 6.1 million viewers on NBC and Peacock. In addition to Morgan and Radcliffe, the cast also features Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way and Jalyn Hall.

RELATED CONTENT: From ‘Klay Day’ To Bentley Bae — Megan Thee Stallion Gets Birthday $300K Bentley From Klay Thompson

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Daniel Radcliffe Megan thee stallion NBC NBC Universal The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Tina Fey Tracy Morgan

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