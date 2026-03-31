H.E.R. Set To Star In DreamWorks’ ‘Forgotten Island’ — A Filipino Folklore Adventure With A Devastating Twist

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H.E.R. brings Filipino folklore to the big screen with DreamWorks Animation’s Forgotten Island. Read more and check it out inside.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film arrives in theaters Sep. 25 and centers a story deeply rooted in Filipino culture, mythology, and memory. Directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado, Forgotten Island follows best friends Jo and Raissa. H.E.R. and Liza Soberano voice the characters, who find themselves trapped on a mystical island called Nakali. The only way home comes with a heavy cost. They may have to give up the very memories that define their bond. It is a concept that blends fantasy with emotional stakes, making friendship the heart of the story.

H.E.R. shares that the role carries personal meaning. The Grammy and Oscar award-winning artist connects the film to stories she heard growing up from her Filipino mother. She describes the experience as a way to share a piece of her childhood with a global audience. That connection shows up in the film’s details, especially in its use of Filipino folklore creatures and cultural symbolism.

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