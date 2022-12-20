MadameNoire Featured Video

H.E.R. is getting tons of heart-eye and flame emojis underneath a photo showcasing her natural hair.

Born Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, the 25-year-old shared snapshots and a clip of herself rocking a full head of bouncy curls on Dec. 18.

The singer’s ringlets fell just above her shoulders and were shaped in a face-framing circle with curly bangs.

While her eye-catching hair is the star of the post, the warm sunny setting in the background and H.E.R.’s yellow two-piece outfit also bring the upload to life.

The “Slide” singer’s short and sweet caption read, “In my purest form.. 🌴💛,” so we assume the post is a glimpse of her donning her natural hair and little to no makeup.

H.E.R. On Her Hair And Beauty

H.E.R. rocking her own natural hair is quite the deal since fans often see her rocking natural hair-inspired extensions or braids.

The singer shared details about her hair routine in January after L’Oréal Paris named her a global ambassador. She revealed that she uses Micellar Shampoo and Dreamy Curls Cream leave-in conditioner from L’Oréal’s Elvive Dream Lengths Curls line to help maintain her curly tresses.

The songstress is “beyond happy” to add her voice “to this sisterhood representing the diversity of beauty on this planet with the message for every girl to know her worth deep in her heart.”

“Like so many women, @LorealParis is a brand I’ve known since I was a young girl,” H.E.R. wrote on Instagram. “Not just for their products (which I really do use!) but also for their beautiful mantra, ‘Because I’m Worth It.'”

“That powerful statement is just as relevant today as it was when introduced to the world 40 years ago. I can’t wait to be part of helping to shape what it means for the next generation of women to feel #worthit,” she continued.

