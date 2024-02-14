MadameNoire Featured Video

Yes, Alicia Keys’ voice cracking on the first note of “If I Ain’t Got You” had us in a chokehold, and many of us mistook H.E.R. for North West, daughter of Ye and Kim Kardashian.

R&B singer and legend Usher set fire to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium as he performed at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. The “OMG” singer remained tightlipped with the details surrounding his performance, so no one knew whether or not he was bringing special celebrity guests. But he did.

Usher’s first surprise guest was Keys in a red Dolce & Gabbana sequined catsuit with a matching cape, playing the iconic arpeggio notes in the piano intro for “If I Ain’t Got You,” a 2003 classic from her album, The Diary of Alicia Keys.

Key’s voice cracked on the first note, causing X to explode with posts from aghast fans and viewers.

“Alicia, find the keys, girl.”

“Alicia done lost her fucking keys. Wtf was that??”

“Were the keys in the room with us, Alicia?”

“Alicia made me jump with that first key!”

Hours after the Super Bowl ended, the NFL dropped the full video of Usher’s halftime performance, clearly having edited Keys’ mishap.

Internet users informed the NFL they were aware they covered up the voice crack.

“They can’t erase history!!”

“It’s literally already all over the internet already.”

“Baby, we watched and heard with our eyes and ears. She’s not getting away from this one. Nice try.”

“They should leave it. The voice crack was a human moment. She hit a bad note. It’s not always perfection, and she recovered. That, too, is something worth preserving. They’re not robots, nor do we want them to be.”

“Who gives a fuck! Most people can’t and won’t even sing live! She did amazing regardless!”

“Should’ve kept it in. Voice cracks are like a signature move for her.”

Another pop culture-defining moment was when the internet thought Usher brought North West out to shred on guitar. But it was singer-songwriter and music prodigy H.E.R. (real name Gabi Wilson) playing with her soul with her custom red signature Fender Stratocaster.

“North West played tf outta that guitar.”

“North West ate that guitar solo up.”

“So you mean to tell me that wasn’t North West tearing that guitar up!!!?!?!?!?”

“H.E.R. up there looking like North West.”

“I can’t be the only one who saw H.E.R. and thought… North West?”

Regardless, Keys and H.E.R. slayed alongside Usher.