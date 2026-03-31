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Inside Law Roach’s Closet Bursting With Vintage Dior & Mugler

Every Piece Has A Pulse — Inside Law Roach’s Iconic Living Fashion Archive

Law Roach opened up his personal closet, offering a rare look inside his fashion archive. And it is everything.

Published on March 31, 2026
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Fashion Scholarship Fund Annual Gala - Inside
Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty

Luxury Law is giving fans what they’ve been waiting for. He opened up his personal closet, offering a rare look inside his fashion archive. And it is everything.

Law Roach, the self-proclaimed “image architect,” invited Complex and fans into his Los Angeles space. His archive is packed with runway history, rare finds, and personal pieces.  His closet shows he is exactly who he says he is. 

From sculptural outerwear to collector-level vintage, his collection delivers. Each piece he flexed was better than the last.

RELATED CONTENT: Plot Twist! Zendaya & Tom Holland’s Secret Wedding Already Went Down, According To Loose Lips Law Roach

Celebrity Stylist Law Roach Opened His Closet And It’s As Good As You Think
Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Law Roach’s Closet Full Of Fashion Moments

“I just want to show y’all some of the important pieces in my collection that I like to keep close to me to play in,” Law said.

He added with a laugh, “It’s so funny, because people assume that I got a lot of clothes—and they’re right.”

One of the first pieces we noticed was a sharp black Mugler jacket. Structured and sleek, it gave futuristic edge with everyday chic.

“I don’t know what season this is,” Law said while slipping it on. “But I just acquired this on my last trip to Paris. I just think this is so f—king good. I love this jacket.”

Then came the softness. A plush pink Alaïa coat that instantly brought nostalgia and fashion history together. Fans might recognize it from Vogue Paris, where Celine Dion wore the same look.

“This is Alaïa runway,” he explained. “I had to own it because it was my very first cover with Celine Dion, and she was wearing this coat.”

‘This Makes Me Want To Cry’: Law Roach Pulls Out One Of His Most Iconic Coats

The fashion fabulousness kept coming. Law also pulled out a dramatic vintage Christian Dior piece originally worn by André Leon Talley. Heavy with history and presence, it immediately shifted the energy.

“This makes me want to cry,” Law said while modeling it. He added that it might need a Met Gala moment.

Also in the lineup, he showcased deep fashion pieces, including Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci from Fall 2016, a vintage Vivienne Westwood piece with bold gold button detailing, Comme des Garçons Homme Plus with unexpected color blocking, and Alexander McQueen Fall/Winter 2010, delivering signature drama.

Though the video clip was short, Law packed in a lot of fashion that we are obsessed with. Clearly, his archive is just as powerful as his red carpet moments. From dressing Zendaya into a global fashion force to pushing doors open for talents like Megan Thee Stallion and Ryan Destiny, his impact goes far beyond the rack.

If Law decides to open up his archive again, we’ll be there taking notes, gagging, and living our best lives.

RELATED CONTENT: Zendaya And Law Roach Reunite For A Must-Have On Sneaker Collab — And It’s Already A Hit

Related Tags

André Leon Talley Celine Dion Christian Dior Law Roach Ryan Destiny Tom Holland Zendaya
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