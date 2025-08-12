Zendaya And Law Roach Reunite For A Must-Have On Sneaker Collab — And It’s Already A Hit

Zendaya’s partnership with On has been flourishing for a little over a year as she’s starred in several campaigns, and now she’s stepping it up.

On has always purposefully used her likeness and opinion in products, but now she’s got a silhouette that she helped design.

For the Swiss sportswear brand’s “Be Every You” campaign, Zendaya hopped in the designer role for the Cloudzone Moon.

The announcement came in a brilliant Bardia Zeinali-directed film, starring Zendaya donning several looks picked by styling partner in crime, Law Roach.

RELATED CONTENT: Watch Law Roach Gag Over Zendaya & Anna Sawai’s Almost-Identical Met Gala Looks — ‘I’m Glad We Came Early’

“Sometimes, it feels like the world is telling you who to be. Too loud. Too quiet. Too much, but not enough. And maybe at some point, we’ve all tried to choose. But do we really have to?” she said while lying in a grassy field in a tan one-piece. “Soft, strong, everything in between. I’m all of it. Be every you.”

In a press release, she reiterated the same messaging as when she first partnered with On, emphasizing the importance of movement.

“Movement has always been a part of how I connect with myself, and movement looks different for everyone,” Zendaya said. “This story felt personal – a reminder that we are all multifaceted beings, with so many brilliant pieces that ultimately make up who we are, make us whole. To me, it’s about embracing every little bit of ourselves, and being present in every version of yourself.”

As for the Cloudzone Moon, the sneaker gives more of a lifestyle feel over the brand’s typical sporty sneakers with a more flattened outsole that still has the signature hollowed pods, which sit atop a breathable mesh upper. For now, there are three colorways available: a black one, a white one, and a cream color with discreet red detailing, all priced at $200 for men and women.

The collection also includes a bomber jacket, a bodysuit, and a track jacket with matching shorts. A second model, the Cloudtilt Moon, touches down in October.

See the collection below.

1. On FW25 Cloudzone Moon & Movement Lifestyle Collection

Source: On FW25 Cloudzone Moon & Movement Lifestyle Collection Zendaya