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‘Bad Boys’ Actress Theresa Randle Arrested For Domestic Violence

‘Whatcha Gonna Do?’ — ‘Bad Boys’ Actress Theresa Randle Arrested For Domestic Violence

The actress was detained following an alleged altercation in which she injured a “spouse or cohabitant,” but was let go two days later.

Published on March 29, 2026
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"Bad Boys II" Premiere
Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Actress Theresa Randle, best known for her role as Theresa Burnett—the wife of Marcus Burnett, played by Martin Lawrence—in the Bad Boys film franchise, was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of felony charge of corporal injury.

According to TMZ, online records reveal that she was booked on March 1 for injuring a “spouse or cohabitant,” and “it appears she was released two days later … with cops citing insufficient evidence as the reason they let her go.”

RELATED CONTENT: Where Are They Now? The Cast Of “Bad Boys” 20 Years Later

This isn’t the first time Randle has had a run-in with the law. Back in 2024, she was booked on a felony assault with a deadly weapon. However, authorities ultimately declined to file charges.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the 61-year-old actress was involved in an incident but wasnt taken into custody until two days later. Charles Miller, a public information officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, said Randle allegedly struck another person during an argument.

It remains unclear whether the two shared the same living space. The alleged victim contacted authorities to report the earlier altercation, prompting officers to respond and detain Randle on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Jail records show Randle was detained on a Monday, but was released on Wednesday after the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to move forward with the case.

1996 Movie 'Girl 6'
Source: TPLP / Getty

Randle rose to prominence through her role in the Bad Boys series and has appeared in several other films, including Space Jam, Girl 6, Spawn and Malcolm X.

Randle has yet to comment about her latest arrest.

RELATED CONTENT: Where Are They Now? 11 Forgotten, Familiar and Favorite Faces From Some Of Our Favorite Spike Lee Joints

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