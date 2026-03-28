Who’s Picking Up The Check? Black Singles Are Flipping The Script On First Date Etiquette

That doesn’t mean finances are irrelevant; it just means perspective has shifted. Today’s daters understand the economic climate and are more interested in building something meaningful together than judging someone’s current bank balance. It’s less about “What do you have?” and more about “What can we create?”

In fact, nearly 59% of respondents said they prioritize genuine chemistry, strong character, and shared ambition over a partner’s financial situation. And 30.4% said flat out that money doesn’t matter if the connection is real.

In a world where inflation is soaring, burnout on dating apps is at an all-time high, and patience is low, Black singles are rethinking not just romance, but how money, intention, and effort all play into finding “the one.” Based on insights from over 5,000 singles nationwide, one thing is crystal clear: casual dating is on its way out. The days of “just seeing where it goes” are being replaced with purpose-driven connections and intentionality. Instead of getting caught up in social media debates about finances and status, many are choosing to lead with something deeper, connection.

BLK, the #1 dating and lifestyle app for the Black community, just dropped its second annual State of Black Singles Report and the study has uncovered some eye-opening insights on how young Black singles are navigating romance and finance in this rocky economy, especially the age-old debate on who should pay up on a date.

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And yes, the age-old question still lingers: who picks up the check? But even that debate is getting a modern upgrade. Over 67% of singles believe paying for a date should be flexible. Whether it’s based on who initiated the date or what fits each person’s budget, the emphasis is now on fairness and thoughtfulness. To them, effort matters more than outdated expectations.

Another standout finding? Black singles are not playing around when it comes to intention. A striking 75% say they are actively seeking a serious, intentional, or marriage-minded relationship. At the same time, 75% are highly active on dating apps, proving that while the desire for real love is strong, so is the willingness to put in the work to find it.

So what does that mean for the so-called “situationship”? It’s officially getting ghosted. Only 14.1% of respondents said they’re interested in something casual, signaling a major cultural shift. Today’s daters are being upfront about their goals and are quick to move on from anyone who isn’t aligned.

As Amber Cooper, Head of Brand at BLK, put it:

“People aren’t tired of dating apps; they’re just tired of unserious people.” According to Cooper, Black singles have been flocking to BLK because they want to find someone who shares the same cultural values.

“Black singles in America are officially over the ‘situationship’ era. They are protecting their energy, setting real boundaries, and asking for true commitment,” she continued. “They’re coming to BLK because they want to skip the games and find someone who understands their culture and intentions right from the start.”

In short, the message is loud and clear: intentional is in, casual is out, and love, with purpose, is having a major comeback.

Read the full State of Black Singles Report by BLK here. Thoughts?

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