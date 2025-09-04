Oral, Open & Owning It! Black Singles Are Embracing Their Sex Lives In 2025

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

Black singles are finding new ways to spice up their relationship and sex life in 2025, according to a new report published by the popular dating app, BLK, this month.

The eye-opening report titled The State Of Black Singles revealed that when it comes to sex, oral sex is a top priority for 88% of Black singles in their relationships. They are also exploring new ways of intimacy, with 70% expressing curiosity or interest in engaging in group play or orgies, and 64% engaging in remote or tech-based intimacy such as phone sex, cam play, or remote-controlled toys.

Black folks are embracing various forms of kink, including, hair pulling (51%), sex toys (49%), and lingerie/fetish wear (48%), which were among the top preferences. Pet play, a fetish where people act like animals, and cuckolding, a kink that occurs when an individual gets turned on watching their significant other have sex with someone outside the relationship, ranked the lowest in interest.

Source: Caia Image / Getty

According to Jonathan Kirkland, there’s a sexual revolution happening currently among Black singles.

“The idea of ‘taboo’ is fading. Black singles are owning their pleasure, exploring new experiences, and challenging outdated stigmas,” Kirkland told Essence in an interview published Feb. 22. “From late-night rendezvous to open-minded experimentation, Black singles are redefining what intimacy and connection look like in 2025.”

As Black singles are embracing different forms of sexual expression, they are doing so with safety in mind. According to the report, sexual health remains a top priority for the community, with 84% discussing STI/STD status before becoming intimate. It’s reassuring to know as STI rates appear to be on the rise in certain states across the U.S.

Source: skynesher / Getty

Dating for long-term romance is still strong.

Despite the evolving landscape of dating, romance remains alive and well for Black daters today. Forty-two percent still favor strict monogamy, while 63% of Gen Z finds open relationships “too complicated.” Black women, in particular, are optimistic about the future, with 70% envisioning themselves in a committed relationship or married within the next five years.

A significant shift is also evident in Black singles’ preferences, as 70% express a desire for equal partnerships, moving away from traditional gender roles where men lead and women nurture. Additionally, 81% of respondents expressed an interest in marriage, signaling a continued commitment to long-term relationships. However, there are still some doubts about the idea of everlasting love. Black singles remain divided. Around 48% believe in the concept of “the one,” while 24% think it’s possible to have multiple soulmates throughout a lifetime.

What do you think of BLK’s latest report? Read it here.

