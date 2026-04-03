From Routine To Raunchy — 7 Ways To Make 2026 Your Sexiest Year Yet

1 of 7 ❯ ❮

of 7

Source: Brainsil / Getty Let’s be honest, great sex doesn’t just happen. It’s something you can actively improve, explore, and enjoy more deeply with a few intentional tweaks. Whether you’re partnered or flying solo, these tips will help you level up your pleasure in a way that feels exciting and thrilling and not like a boring sex education class. Here are 7 ways to level up your sex game throughout 2026. 1. Give Your Bedroom a Sexy Makeover. Source: Hero Images / Getty Your environment matters way more than you think. A cluttered, dull room? Not exactly a vibe. But a cozy, inviting space can instantly shift your mood and improve intimacy. “You can decorate your home and bedroom in ways that invite desire, sensuality, and pleasure,” Bianca I. Laureano, a sexologist, AASECT-certified sex educator, and founder of ANTE UP!, told SELF during an interview in January. “Maybe it will be more scented candles, dim lighting, or cleaning out your sex toy drawers and really focusing on which ones you enjoy the most.” Soft blankets, warm lighting, maybe even a signature scent. The goal? Walk into your room and feel something. RELATED CONTENT: This Dangerous Sex Trend Is Sending People To The ER—Do You Know The Risks?

2. Say What You Want (Yes, Really). Source: Tony Anderson / Getty Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Mind-reading is not a real skill, especially in bed. Communicating your desires can feel awkward at first, but it’s one of the fastest ways to have better sex. Start simple. Share what you like, what you’re curious about, or even what you don’t want. Confidence is sexy and clarity is even sexier.

3. Plan a Sexy Getaway. Source: Sanja Radin / Getty Sometimes, you just need a change of scenery to shake things up. Enter: the sexy vacation. Dr. Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, PhD, an associate professor at California State University, Fullerton, added to SELF that vacations can be a great way to uplift and improve intimacy. Try vacationing to an adults only resort or a place that priortizes and encourages intimacy for couples. “There has been a rise of wellness culture in 2025, and I believe in 2026, people will seek out more meaningful in-person experiences,” says Dr. Tara. “You can try a tantric sex retreat, a back to the body retreat, or a couple’s retreat.” Whether it’s a romantic weekend trip or something more adventurous, stepping out of your routine can spark serious chemistry.

4. Put Sex on the Calendar (Trust the Process). Source: Marinela Malcheva / Getty It might not sound spontaneous, but scheduling intimacy is actually a game-changer. Life gets busy. By setting aside time, you’re prioritizing connection and giving yourself something to anticipate (which is half the fun). Whether it’s once a week or more often, consistency can keep the spark alive.

5. Try Something New. Source: Hirurg / Getty Routine can be comforting, but it can also get a little too predictable. Mix things up! It doesn’t have to be wild, small changes can make a big difference. A new position, a little role play, or even introducing a new kind of touch can reignite excitement in the bedroom. Again, sex should feel fun and a little spontaneous, not like a boarding sex education class.

6. Relax First, Then Get It On. Source: Adene Sanchez / Getty Stress is basically the enemy of good sex. If your brain is still stuck on emails or errands, your body’s not going to fully show up. Do something calming together first, listen to music, breathe deeply, or even try a short meditation. When you’re relaxed, you’re more present, and way more receptive to pleasure.

7. Make Intimacy an Experience, Not a Task. Source: FG Trade Latin / Getty At the end of the day, better sex isn’t about performance, it’s about connection, curiosity, and feeling good in your body. Slow down. Be playful. Stay open. Want to learn more about intimacy? Take a sex education course together. The more you treat intimacy as something to explore (instead of something to check off), the better it gets. Great sex isn’t about perfection, it’s about intention. Try one or two of these tips and see what clicks. You might be surprised how quickly things heat up. RELATED CONTENT: Is Spanking The New Self-Care? The Kinky Practice Is Becoming The Sexiest New Form Of Therapy