‘No Kings’ — Millions Prepare To Rise In What Could Be The Largest Protest In U.S. History

October 17, 2025 – Hartford, Ct. – Members of Hartford’s Proud Drill, Drum, and Dance Corp perform outside the Connecticut Supreme Court building during today’s No Kings protest. Capitol Police estimated more than 10,000 people gathered around the Capitol today to demonstrate against the Trump administration. (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public via Getty Images)

A new wave of nationwide demonstrations is set to take place this weekend, as organizers behind the “No Kings” movement prepare what they say could become the largest protest in American history. Read and find out more information about the protest inside.

With thousands of events already planned across the country, No Kings’ mobilization reflects growing public concern over the current political climate and the direction of U.S. democracy. On March 28, the organizers are set to host what might be the largest protest in this country’s history.

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

RELATED CONTENT: This Is America. ICE In Minneapolis Shoot & Kill Alex Pretti, Another US Citizen: Watch The Horrifying Video

According to Fast Company, the upcoming protests include more than 3,000 community-led events spanning all 50 states and every congressional district. That number already surpasses previous “No Kings” demonstrations, including the October 2025 event, which drew an estimated 7 million participants nationwide.

Organizers say the rapid expansion signals a broad and diverse coalition of Americans who are unified around a central message. The official No Kings platform emphasizes that the demonstrations are rooted in the belief that power belongs to the people, not to any singular authority. As stated on their website, “In America, we have no kings,” a phrase that has become the rallying cry for participants across political and geographic lines.

A wide network of advocacy groups, including Indivisible, the ACLU, and the American Federation of Teachers, is coordinating the protests. Leaders within the movement point to a range of concerns driving turnout, including economic instability, immigration enforcement practices, and ongoing military conflicts abroad.