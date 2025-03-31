Social Media Tells Black People To Stay Home On National Day Of Action April 5

Source: Christina House / Getty

Black folks on social media are warning Black Americans not to participate in an upcoming global protest against the Trump administration and Elon Musk.

On Saturday, April 5, thousands of people in the U.S. and around the world are preparing to protest Trump in what they are calling “Hands Off! National Day of Action.”

According to Third Act, one of the organizations that helped put together this massive protest said the event is meant to stand up against those who believe they can take whatever they want—our democracy, our future, our rights. So far, more than 600 events have been planned across all 50 states. Events have also been planned in Europe and Canada.

Indivisible, another organization helping to mobilize, prompted the protest on BlueSky, writing, “Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them. They’re taking everything they can get their hands on and daring the world to stop them. On April 5, we’re taking to the streets nationwide to fight back with a clear message: Hands off!”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed back against the protest, saying they will never work to deter the president from further pushing his agenda.

“Anyone who thinks protests, lawsuits, and lawfare will deter President Trump must have been sleeping under a rock for the past several years,” Leavitt said in a statement to USA Today. “President Trump will not be deterred from delivering on the promises he made to make our federal government more efficient and more accountable to the hardworking American taxpayers across the country who overwhelmingly reelected him.”



Black voices on social media took these words to heart and warned Black people of the dangers they could face if they participated in the upcoming protests. YouTube channel Twinshangout Kenya put together a montage video of the warnings from Black social to share the sentiment with other Black folks.

“Stay out of the way,” one user in the video said. “Do something that will help you become more progressive in your community. Be more self-sufficient.”



A young Black TikToker also discussed the fear she had for her people who might want to show up and protest.



“All my Black folks y’all better not be out there trying to rally. Make sure on April 5th that you are at home, at work and minding your business, reading a book, learning a new skill, but make sure you are not at that rally. She continued, “If we show up it’s not going to turn out pretty. It’s going to get ugly.”

It’s worth mentioning that some Black commentators on the post said they were still protesting no matter what. And although many are warning Black people not to protest in the streets, it hasn’t stopped them from boycotting in other ways.



As NewsOne has previously reported, Target is still having a rough go of it since the company announced back in January that it was ending its DEI initiatives, including a three-year program that focused on building Black careers. The decision by Target, which appears to coincide with the Trump administration’s white nationalist warpath on all things diversity, equity and inclusion, has resulted in multiple nationwide boycotts that appear to have successfully affected the retail chain’s bottom line.

Trump’s time in office is just beginning and protests have only just begun as well. Black America has always been a force for resistance, but will it be the same this time around?

