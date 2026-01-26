This Is America. ICE In Minneapolis Shoot & Kill Alex Pretti, Another US Citizen: Watch The Horrifying Video

Close
ICE In Minneapolis Shoot & Kill Alex Pretti, Another US Citizen

ICE In Minneapolis Shoot & Kill Alex Pretti, Another US Citizen: Watch The Horrifying Video

Video circulating online shows multiple ICE agents tackling Pretti, an American ICU nurse, and dragging him to the ground, beating and subsequently shooting him dead.

Published on January 26, 2026
TOPSHOT-US-IMMIGRATION-ICE-SHOOTING
A rosary adorns a framed photo of Alex Pretti that was left at a makeshift memorial in the area where Pretti was shot dead a day earlier by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 25, 2026. On January 24, federal agents shot dead US citizen Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, while scuffling with him on an icy roadway, less than three weeks after an immigration officer shot and killed Renee Good, also 37, in her car. His killing sparked new protests and impassioned demands by local leaders for the Trump administration to end its operation in the city. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP via Getty Images)

ICE shot and killed another person, 37-year-old Alex Pretti, an American citizen, on the street in Minneapolis on Saturday morning. 

The New York Times reports the shooting happened near West 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue, near a Glam Doll Donuts location. Video posted to Facebook shows the shooting from a close distance. 

RELATED CONTENT: White Man Who ‘Point Blank Murdered’ Black Female Uber Driver Convicted On All Charges

Trigger warning: Although you don’t see any blood, the video itself is upsetting.

In the video, at least five ICE agents can be seen taking Pretti, an ICU nurse who worked at the Minneapolis VA hospital, to the ground and beating him. One agent appears to be using an object, which many in the comments of the video speculate is a gun, to beat him. 

An agent shoots at the person, which makes the other agents back away, and then another pulls a gun and fires more shots into the person who is already prone on the ground and not moving. I counted 12 shots. The Times said their analysis heard 10. It doesn’t matter the number of bullets; even one is too many. 

Protests and investigation continue after fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis
Bureau of Criminal Apprehension officers investigate the scene where, the day prior, a man was killed by federal immigration enforcement in Minneapolis, United States, on January 25, 2026. (Photo by Arthur Maiorella/Anadolu via Getty Images)

As expected, the Department of Homeland Security is already claiming the person who was shot was armed, and the agents were just doing their jobs and protecting their lives

From the Times:

The Department of Homeland Security gave its account of the shooting on social media, saying that it started with “a targeted operation” seeking a person in the country illegally and wanted for assault. While that was going on, the department said someone approached Border Patrol agents “with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun,” and that agents tried to disarm him, leading to “an armed struggle.” They said an agent was in fear for his life and fired shots. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Federal Agents Descend On Minneapolis For Immigration Enforcement Operations
Demonstrators protest ICE operations and the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti on January 25, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Pretti, an ICU nurse at a VA medical center, died yesterday after being shot multiple times during a brief altercation with border patrol agents in the Eat Street district of Minneapolis. Good was killed by an ICE agent on January 7. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

It is important, at this point, to remind everyone that every time there is an instance of ICE being on the wrong side of people’s civil rights and humanity, the Department of Homeland Security is first on the scene to spin a wild tale that, up until this point, rarely matches what observer video and even their own body cameras show us in the aftermath. 

When they shot Marimar Martinez multiple times as she sat in her vehicle, they told us she was part of a convoy of vehicles that rammed their vehicle and boxed them in and rammed their vehicles. It was a lie. 

When Richard LA, the TikTok influencer who documents ICE activities, was shot in Los Angeles in an ICE shooting that also injured a deputy U.S. marshal, they claimed he rammed their vehicles with his car. That was later proven to be false, and the charges against him were dropped

When Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis just three weeks ago, DHS claimed that Good had attempted to run over Ross with her vehicle. The sitting president lied and said she ran him over with her vehicle. Multiple videos proved all of that to be a lie, including Ross himself filmed of Good before, during, and after shooting her. 

And when their lies about Renee Nicole Good trying to run Jonathan Ross over didn’t work, they sought to assassinate her character and that of her widow while simultaneously trying to convince us that Ross suffered internal bleeding from his encounter with Good

Mariachi Square ICE protest
A sign is raised in support of Renee Good and Alex Pretti at a candlelight vigil during a peaceful protest in support of a 37-year-old man shot and killed by immigration officers in Minneapolis was underway Saturday evening along Olvera Street in Los Angeles. Demonstrators gathered at the historic Placita Olvera marketplace on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Los Angeles, CA. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Now we have a video of yet another ICE execution on American streets. 

The Times reports that after seeing the video, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey asked, “How many more residents, how many more Americans, need to die or get badly hurt for this operation to end?” 

Sen. Erin Murphy, Majority Leader of the Minnesota State Senate, said, “ICE is a brutal invading force that acts without accountability or the most basic respect for human dignity or life. These agents of violence need to be brought to justice.” 

As I type this, ICE agents are still acting aggressively toward observers and protesters who have gathered near where the killing happened to call out the injustice. 

This is America. 

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Pathetic, Immature & Moronic’ White House Caught Doctoring Arrest Photo Of Anti-ICE Protester [Op-Ed]

Alex Pretti Border Patrol Department of Homeland Security DHS ICE Minneapolis Renee Good Renee Nicole Good
