This Is America. ICE In Minneapolis Shoot & Kill Alex Pretti, Another US Citizen: Watch The Horrifying Video

Trigger warning: Although you don’t see any blood, the video itself is upsetting.

The New York Times reports the shooting happened near West 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue, near a Glam Doll Donuts location. Video posted to Facebook shows the shooting from a close distance.

ICE shot and killed another person, 37-year-old Alex Pretti, an American citizen, on the street in Minneapolis on Saturday morning.

In the video, at least five ICE agents can be seen taking Pretti, an ICU nurse who worked at the Minneapolis VA hospital, to the ground and beating him. One agent appears to be using an object, which many in the comments of the video speculate is a gun, to beat him.

An agent shoots at the person, which makes the other agents back away, and then another pulls a gun and fires more shots into the person who is already prone on the ground and not moving. I counted 12 shots. The Times said their analysis heard 10. It doesn’t matter the number of bullets; even one is too many.

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension officers investigate the scene where, the day prior, a man was killed by federal immigration enforcement in Minneapolis, United States, on January 25, 2026. (Photo by Arthur Maiorella/Anadolu via Getty Images)

As expected, the Department of Homeland Security is already claiming the person who was shot was armed, and the agents were just doing their jobs and protecting their lives.

From the Times:

The Department of Homeland Security gave its account of the shooting on social media, saying that it started with “a targeted operation” seeking a person in the country illegally and wanted for assault. While that was going on, the department said someone approached Border Patrol agents “with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun,” and that agents tried to disarm him, leading to “an armed struggle.” They said an agent was in fear for his life and fired shots. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Demonstrators protest ICE operations and the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti on January 25, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Pretti, an ICU nurse at a VA medical center, died yesterday after being shot multiple times during a brief altercation with border patrol agents in the Eat Street district of Minneapolis. Good was killed by an ICE agent on January 7. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

It is important, at this point, to remind everyone that every time there is an instance of ICE being on the wrong side of people’s civil rights and humanity, the Department of Homeland Security is first on the scene to spin a wild tale that, up until this point, rarely matches what observer video and even their own body cameras show us in the aftermath.

When they shot Marimar Martinez multiple times as she sat in her vehicle, they told us she was part of a convoy of vehicles that rammed their vehicle and boxed them in and rammed their vehicles. It was a lie.

When Richard LA, the TikTok influencer who documents ICE activities, was shot in Los Angeles in an ICE shooting that also injured a deputy U.S. marshal, they claimed he rammed their vehicles with his car. That was later proven to be false, and the charges against him were dropped.