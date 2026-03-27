‘I’m Loving My Imperfections’ — Cardi B Chooses To Ditch The Scalpel And Keep Her Cakes

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Cardi B‘s copious curves aren’t going anywhere!

The 33-year-old rapper and mom of four is currently on her Little Miss Drama Tour and has recently talked about possibly heading to Colombia to reduce her well-known curves.

“Oh yeah, yeah, I was saying that, but I’m not gonna do it,” Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, said during an appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle on Tuesday, March 24. “I was just gonna take a little bit of butt out, but I don’t have time for that.”

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The “I Like It” artist shared that she feels at ease with her body these days, especially after welcoming her fourth child, a 4-month-old baby boy, whom she shares with Stefon Diggs.

“I feel really comfortable where I’m at right now with my body and everything,” she said. “I do have a whole bunch of cellulite because I don’t know if it’s the age or I don’t know if it’s the fact that I have four kids, but I feel really good. It looks so perfect, it does, but it’s not. But it’s okay. I’m loving my imperfections and everything, and I just feel really comfortable. I feel really good.” RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B Reveals She’s Getting A Butt Reduction After ‘Little Miss Drama’ Tour — ‘I’m Taking This Ass Out!’

This backtracking from Cardi comes shortly after she revealed her plans to go under the knife. The rapper was filmed chatting backstage with Kehlani, where she mentioned plans to change her appearance, saying she was “taking some out. After this tour, I don’t wanna hear nobody for three months. I’m going to Colombia. Nobody hit me up. Nobody, nothing. I’m taking this a** out!”

When she was 21, Cardi underwent biopolymer injections in her butt. The FDA does not approve these silicone-based fillers, which can lead to serious health risks. The procedure reportedly cost her $800 and was done in a basement in Queens, New York.