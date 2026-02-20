Cardi B Reveals She’s Getting A Butt Reduction After ‘Little Miss Drama’ Tour — ‘I’m Taking This Ass Out!’

Cardi B performs onstage at the 2025 Global Citizen Festival held at Central Park on September 27, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Billboard via Getty Images)

We all know that Cardi B has a lot of haters, but is even she tired of her own ass? It certainly seems that way as the bootylicious rapper has stated that after she’s done with the “Little Miss Drama Tour” she’ll be heading down to Colombia to remove one of her most visible assets.

In a recent clip uploaded to Instagram, the Grammy-winning rapper was recorded backstage at one of her concerts chopping it up with Khelani who said Cardi has “So much ass! That was the most ass I’ve ever seen!”

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

RELATED CONTENT: You Are The Drama — Cardi B’s Split From Stefon Diggs Is A Cautionary Tale On Not Taking The Time To Heal [Op-Ed]

They’re not wrong! Responding to Kehlani’s observation of the obvious, Cardi surprisingly revealed that she’s “taking some out. After this tour, I don’t wanna hear nobody for three months. I’m going to Colombia. Nobody hit me up. Nobody nothing. I’m taking this ass out!”