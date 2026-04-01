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Bump Bonanza — Inside 2026’s Celebrity Pregnancy Wave

Bump Watch 2026 – 13 Pretty Poppin’ Pregnant Celebs Taking Over Our Timeline

Spring delivers glowing skin and the sweetest baby news we’ve seen in a minute. Check out all the celebrity pregnancy announcements inside.

Published on April 1, 2026
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2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Spring delivers glowing skin, soft life energy, and some of the sweetest baby news we’ve seen in a minute. From red carpet reveals to surprise social media announcements, 2026 is shaping up to be a major year for celebrity pregnancies. Check out all the beauties on our 2026 bump watch inside. 

According to a recent Essence roundup, stars across music, film, sports, and reality TV are stepping into new chapters of motherhood and doing it in style. Reports from People and Buzzfeed also highlight how these announcements continue to dominate headlines and timelines alike.

And yes, the glow is real.

celebrity-pregnancy-announcements-2026
Source: Rich Polk/2026GG / Getty

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From rappers and runway favorites to Olympic champions and your favorite TV personalities, this year’s bump watch feels like a celebration of growth, softness, and new beginnings. Whether it is a first baby or another addition to a growing family, each announcement carries its own story and energy.

Below, we are rounding up the celebrity pregnancies that have everyone talking. Consider this your official 2026 bump watch gallery.

Bump Watch 2026

1. Latto


The Atlanta rapper shocked fans in the best way by revealing her pregnancy alongside new music. As reported by BOSSIP, she debuted her baby bump while teasing her upcoming album, stepping confidently into her “Big Mama” era.

2. Scotty


Hindustan Times reported that the Baddies USA star made an emotional announcement during a premiere event, revealing she is expecting her first child in April 2026.

3. Wunmi Mosaku


The Sinners actress shared her pregnancy news on the Golden Globes red carpet, marking her second baby.

4. Hailee Steinfeld


The actress and singer is expecting her first child with her husband, Josh Allen, and her reveal quickly became a standout moment of the award season.

5. Sofia Richie


The model and entrepreneur is preparing for baby number two, continuing her soft-luxury mom era with her husband, Elliot Grainge.

6. Sukihana


The rapper is embracing motherhood again, sharing that this pregnancy arrives during a time of personal growth and reflection.

6. Renni Rucci


The Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star is expecting her fourth child and continues to balance motherhood and music.

7. Adut Akech


The supermodel is glowing as she prepares to welcome her second child, calling motherhood one of her “greatest blessings.”

8. Jasmin Lawrence


Martin Lawrence’s daughter is expecting her first child, making this a special moment for two iconic families.

9. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

The Olympic gold medalist is entering her mom era after announcing her first pregnancy with husband Andre Levrone Jr.

10. Virginia Williams

Pusha T’s wife is expecting the couple’s second child after a heartfelt journey to expand their family.

11. Ronika Stone Love

The professional athlete and wife of NFL quarterback Jordan Love kicked off the year with a New Year’s Day pregnancy announcement.

12. Krys Marshall

The Paradise actress revealed she is expecting her second child while attending the Critics’ Choice Awards. She has since delivered her second baby.

13. Jazlyn Mychelle


The influencer and wife of NBA YoungBoy is preparing to welcome her third child, sharing intimate moments from her maternity shoot online.

From first-time moms to growing families, 2026 is full of love, intention, and new beginnings. And if this is just the start, we already know the glow is only getting brighter.

RELATED CONTENT: 15 Fascinating Reasons Men Are Drawn To Pregnant Women

Related Tags

Golden Globes Hailee Steinfeld Jordan Love pregnancies pregnancy pregnancy announcement pregnancy announcements Renni Rucci Sofia Richie Sukihana Wunmi Mosaku
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