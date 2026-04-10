Called The N-Word, Then Dragged By Her Braids — Shocking Video Captures Black Woman Dragged From Bar By White Man

Source: Photo courtesy of ABC7 Chicago / Suspect, Nicholas Monacelli.

A disturbing video has resurfaced, showing a Black woman being violently dragged out of a Bradley, Illinois bar by a white man, who now faces charges of felony battery and a hate crime. In the footage, 27-year-old Vinisha Sherrod is seen being forcefully handled by Nicholas Monacelli, allegedly resulting in a broken thumb and some of her hair being ripped out.

The incident took place on Dec. 23, 2025, at Mac & Frankie’s bar, a spot Sherrod and her friends frequented. Surveillance footage, as reported by ABC7 Chicago, shows Monacelli glaring at Sherrod, as she, her girlfriend and a friend sat down next to him at the bar. Shortly after, he allegedly called Sherrod the N-word.

“I did nothing wrong. I never even looked his way,” Sherrod said in an interview with ABC7 Chicago on Jan. 16.

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What began as a normal night out quickly turned chaotic. After Monacelli hurled the racial slur, Sherrod and her friends were asked to leave by the bar’s manager. Before she could even finish her drink, Sherrod claimed a bartender tried to snatch it from her hand, triggering violence, as the surveillance footage reflects.

“All I know is just, like, a bunch of white men just come grabbing me, and forcing me out,” she recounted. “The white man who called me the N-word, he still had me while I was out the establishment… That’s when I, like, hit the ground, and I just heard my thumb crack.”

Cellphone footage of the incident shows Monacelli pressing his arm against Sherrod’s neck as he drags her into the street. When she tried to resist, he allegedly grabbed her braids, pulling out some of her hair before she fell to the ground, breaking her thumb. A second man appeared, seemingly ready to intervene, but Sherrod’s friend warned him off, saying, “You better get your a– back, because ain’t nobody did nothing to y’all,” her friend yelled.