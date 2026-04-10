Video Captures Black Woman Dragged From Bar By White Man
Called The N-Word, Then Dragged By Her Braids — Shocking Video Captures Black Woman Dragged From Bar By White Man
A disturbing video has resurfaced, showing a Black woman being violently dragged out of a Bradley, Illinois bar by a white man, who now faces charges of felony battery and a hate crime. In the footage, 27-year-old Vinisha Sherrod is seen being forcefully handled by Nicholas Monacelli, allegedly resulting in a broken thumb and some of her hair being ripped out.
The incident took place on Dec. 23, 2025, at Mac & Frankie’s bar, a spot Sherrod and her friends frequented. Surveillance footage, as reported by ABC7 Chicago, shows Monacelli glaring at Sherrod, as she, her girlfriend and a friend sat down next to him at the bar. Shortly after, he allegedly called Sherrod the N-word.
“I did nothing wrong. I never even looked his way,” Sherrod said in an interview with ABC7 Chicago on Jan. 16.
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Surveillance footage shows Vinisha Sherrod being physically pulled out of Mac & Frankie’s bar by Nicholas Monacelli.
What began as a normal night out quickly turned chaotic. After Monacelli hurled the racial slur, Sherrod and her friends were asked to leave by the bar’s manager. Before she could even finish her drink, Sherrod claimed a bartender tried to snatch it from her hand, triggering violence, as the surveillance footage reflects.
“All I know is just, like, a bunch of white men just come grabbing me, and forcing me out,” she recounted. “The white man who called me the N-word, he still had me while I was out the establishment… That’s when I, like, hit the ground, and I just heard my thumb crack.”
Cellphone footage of the incident shows Monacelli pressing his arm against Sherrod’s neck as he drags her into the street. When she tried to resist, he allegedly grabbed her braids, pulling out some of her hair before she fell to the ground, breaking her thumb. A second man appeared, seemingly ready to intervene, but Sherrod’s friend warned him off, saying, “You better get your a– back, because ain’t nobody did nothing to y’all,” her friend yelled.
Mac & Frankie’s bar license was briefly suspended and suspect was charged.
Sherrod was left with a broken thumb and hair torn out, and police later arrested Monacelli. He was charged with three counts of aggravated battery (Class 3 felonies), one count of hate crime (Class 4 felony), and two counts of battery (Class A misdemeanors), according to an update shared by Jim Rowe, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney, on Jan. 15.
“We have seen the posts regarding the crime that occurred at Mac n Frankie’s, and we take every bit of it to heart. The conduct displayed in the video (and that preceded the incident) is disgusting and vile to anyone with half a brain, and we take the harm caused – to the victims and to the community – very seriously,” he wrote.
Following the incident, the bar’s licensee, R.J.D.M. Entertainment, Inc., received a two-day suspension, from 6 a.m. on Feb. 6 to 6 a.m. on Feb. 8, as confirmed by Bradley’s mayor and liquor commissioner, Mike Watson, Shaw Local reported. A $350 fine was also imposed. Monacelli has been banned from the bar, and the bartender on duty was cited for failing to promptly contact the police. A hearing revealed that the bar had allowed illegal activity to occur on the premises and failed to take action to stop it. The bartender involved was terminated before the hearing took place.
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