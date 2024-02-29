MadameNoire Featured Video

Heated X users have rallied behind a mother who’s publicly denounced how her young daughter’s hair was ripped out by another student at school while the teacher allegedly was on her phone.

User @laniblake posted photos of her daughter’s ripped-out hair on X Jan. 9. Two images showed the large, nearly hairless patch at the back of the child’s head. A few formerly cornrowed braids — now detached and dangling — were beside the bare space.

The first image showed the young girl with cornrows wrapping around her crown, seemingly before the schooltime incident.

“IMAGINE sending your child to school like this and picking her up with her hair pulled from the roots!!!!!!!” tweeted the mother. “From being dragged by another classmate (a boy) while the teacher sat on her phone!!!!”

In the replies, @laniblake shared more of what happened to her child. The mother claimed that her daughter was sleeping when the alleged sneak attack took place. The protective mama bear also shared with fellow X netizens that she’s pressed charges relating to her child’s assault.

The post has been viewed 8.5 million times.

Many online users backed up the mother’s outrage and encouraged her to take legal action against all the parties connected to her child’s classroom assault. One user particularly questioned why neither the teacher nor another adult at the school called to alert @laniblake about what happened to her child before the young girl returned from school.

Of course, many sympathized with the mother and her child regarding how painful the hair-ripping incident must have been.

Despite initially being prevented from contacting the little boy’s mother by the children’s school, @laniblake shared that she and the other parent were eventually able to speak about the incident. The X user didn’t go into details, but she said she and the male student’s mother were “on the same page” about the assault.

Overall, @laniblake specified that she blamed the teacher of the children’s Head Start program for not doing anything. As the X user highlighted, the learning program is for children under 5 years old, so the students are too young to be held responsible.

The mother has made it clear on her X account that her daughter takes pride in her beautiful crown. We hope there’s some justice and resolve for the little one and that she knows her beauty shines regardless.

