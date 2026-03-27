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March Madness is always good for a few things at once: busted brackets, loud gyms, new heroes, and those “wait, who is that?” moments that make you stop scrolling and really tune in. For a whole lot of people who don’t keep up with women’s college hoops every night, this past weekend was that kind of introduction. Jazzy Davidson made sure of it.

In her NCAA Tournament debut on Saturday, the USC freshman went crazy with 31 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 71-67 overtime win over Clemson, becoming the first freshman in 25 years to post a 30-5-5 line in her tournament debut. More than the box score, it was the way she controlled everything — scoring bursts, pace, poise, playmaking, big shot making — that had people looking at USC like, “Hold on now, who’s this?”

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The wild part is, none of this is actually new. Davidson came to USC with major hype after starring at Clackamas High in Oregon, where she was the No. 1 player in ESPN’s 2025 class, a four-time Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year and one of the most decorated prep guards in the country. At 6-foot-1, she arrived with that rare do-it-all package: size, shot creation, defensive instincts and a feel for the game that already looked beyond her years. Once she got to USC, she didn’t ease into college ball either. Davidson was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, made First-Team All-Big Ten, the Big Ten All-Defensive Team and the All-Freshman Team, and USC also highlighted that The Athletic selected her as its National Freshman of the Year.

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What makes her freshman season hit even harder is the context. USC has spent this whole year without JuJu Watkins, who was ruled out for the 2025-26 season while recovering from the ACL injury she suffered in last year’s NCAA Tournament. Instead of folding, the Trojans put the ball in Jazzy’s hands and watched her grow into the engine of the whole operation. She finished the regular season leading USC in every major statistical category — 17.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists a night. USC went 17-12 in the regular season, landed the No. 9 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, then, after losing to Washington, they still grabbed a No. 9 seed in the Sacramento 4 Regional, which tells you how much respect Davidson’s all-around impact earned.

Then came the Round of 64, and Davidson basically introduced herself to the causals in the loudest way possible. USC was in a dogfight with Clemson all afternoon, but Jazzy kept answering every run, scored nine straight in one stretch, either scored or assisted on 20 of USC’s 26 first-half points, then buried a huge game-tying three in overtime before helping slam the door. Social media reacted exactly how you’d expect when a fresh face starts hooping like a seasoned pro on the biggest stage. One viral post joked, “They accidentally made a Zendaya at the Penny Hardaway factory,” while plenty of other fans were just flat-out stunned by how smooth, versatile and cold-blooded she looked in her first March Madness game.