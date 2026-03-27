USC's Jazzy Davidson’s Arrival Is Official
31 Points, 1 Statement — USC’s Jazzy Davidson’s Arrival Is Official
March Madness is always good for a few things at once: busted brackets, loud gyms, new heroes, and those “wait, who is that?” moments that make you stop scrolling and really tune in. For a whole lot of people who don’t keep up with women’s college hoops every night, this past weekend was that kind of introduction. Jazzy Davidson made sure of it.
In her NCAA Tournament debut on Saturday, the USC freshman went crazy with 31 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 71-67 overtime win over Clemson, becoming the first freshman in 25 years to post a 30-5-5 line in her tournament debut. More than the box score, it was the way she controlled everything — scoring bursts, pace, poise, playmaking, big shot making — that had people looking at USC like, “Hold on now, who’s this?”
RELATED CONTENT: Who Is Audi Crooks?—The Iowa State Hooper Taking Women’s College Basketball By Storm
The wild part is, none of this is actually new. Davidson came to USC with major hype after starring at Clackamas High in Oregon, where she was the No. 1 player in ESPN’s 2025 class, a four-time Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year and one of the most decorated prep guards in the country. At 6-foot-1, she arrived with that rare do-it-all package: size, shot creation, defensive instincts and a feel for the game that already looked beyond her years. Once she got to USC, she didn’t ease into college ball either. Davidson was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, made First-Team All-Big Ten, the Big Ten All-Defensive Team and the All-Freshman Team, and USC also highlighted that The Athletic selected her as its National Freshman of the Year.
What makes her freshman season hit even harder is the context. USC has spent this whole year without JuJu Watkins, who was ruled out for the 2025-26 season while recovering from the ACL injury she suffered in last year’s NCAA Tournament. Instead of folding, the Trojans put the ball in Jazzy’s hands and watched her grow into the engine of the whole operation. She finished the regular season leading USC in every major statistical category — 17.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists a night. USC went 17-12 in the regular season, landed the No. 9 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, then, after losing to Washington, they still grabbed a No. 9 seed in the Sacramento 4 Regional, which tells you how much respect Davidson’s all-around impact earned.
Then came the Round of 64, and Davidson basically introduced herself to the causals in the loudest way possible. USC was in a dogfight with Clemson all afternoon, but Jazzy kept answering every run, scored nine straight in one stretch, either scored or assisted on 20 of USC’s 26 first-half points, then buried a huge game-tying three in overtime before helping slam the door. Social media reacted exactly how you’d expect when a fresh face starts hooping like a seasoned pro on the biggest stage. One viral post joked, “They accidentally made a Zendaya at the Penny Hardaway factory,” while plenty of other fans were just flat-out stunned by how smooth, versatile and cold-blooded she looked in her first March Madness game.
Later Monday, she gets another huge test when No. 9 USC faces No. 1 seed South Carolina, which comes in at 32-3. That is a monster assignment, especially against a program that knows how to turn these games into survival drills, but it also feels like the perfect stage for Davidson’s breakout. Whether USC pulls the upset or not, her freshman year already qualifies as a massive success: she kept the Trojans relevant without JuJu, made herself one of the most complete freshmen in the country, and now has the whole nation paying attention.
And honestly, that might be the scariest part for everybody else. USC’s future already looked bright, but next season it could get downright unfair with Watkins expected back, another year of seasoning for Kennedy Smith, and a loaded incoming class that includes No. 1 overall guard Saniyah Hall (6-foot-2), Australian forward Sitaya Fagan (6-foot-4), and Spanish forward Sara Okeke (6-foot-4), all of whom are five star recruits. So yeah, this piece is about introducing Jazzy Davidson to the wider world, but it’s also a warning label. Because if this weekend was the first time a lot of folks saw her hoop, they just learned something important: Jazzy isn’t a random March moment — she’s the next big-time USC star, and the rest of the country is only now catching up.
RELATED: Craziest March Madness 2026 Moments
See social media’s reaction to discovering Davison amid the madness of March below.
-
Meet Dominique Fils-Aimé, The Haitian-Canadian Star Redefining Jazz For A New Generation: ‘This is My Vision' [Exclusive]
-
Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now
-
Meet Michael B. Jordan’s Parents, Siblings—And The Story Behind His Name
-
9 Famous Lesbian Women Who Were Married To Men