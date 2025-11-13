Who Is Audi Crooks? — The Iowa State Hooper Taking Women’s College Basketball By Storm

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Standing at a towering 6-foot-3, Iowa State women’s basketball star Audi Crooks is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in college basketball. The 20-year-old Algona, Iowa, native and current junior is turning heads with her record-breaking performances and consistent dominance on the court.

Audi Crooks scored a record-breaking 43 points in Wednesday’s game against Valparaiso.

On Nov. 12, Crooks led the Iowa State Cyclones to a commanding 97–50 victory over Valparaiso inside Hilton Coliseum, setting a school record with 43 points and adding seven rebounds in just 20 minutes of play.

Remarkably, she achieved the milestone while battling illness. According to The Des Moines Register, per the New York Post, Crooks had been sick and even threw up earlier in the game, but she refused to let it slow her down.

“I’m not going to tell anybody that I’m not feeling good because then they’re not going to play me,” Crooks said.

Audi Crooks broke the program’s single-game scoring record with a free throw at the 8:42 mark of the fourth quarter, surpassing Tonya Burns’ 42-point mark set against Nebraska on Jan. 18, 1984. She opened the fourth quarter by scoring the team’s first six points to extend the lead to 73–42 before being subbed out.

Crooks also added seven rebounds and a block, extending her streak of double-figure scoring games to 71 straight, the longest active streak in NCAA women’s basketball and in Iowa State history, the New York Post noted.

Audi Crooks has been scoring her way to basketball stardom since her freshman year.

Audi Crooks’ performance against Valparaiso also marked the 45th 20-point game of her career. She finished 18-of-23 from the floor (.783), the 16th time in her career she’s shot 75% or better in a single game, according to the Iowa State website. The 18 field goals surpassed her own single-game program record, which occurred during the Cyclones’ match against Maryland in March 2024. Crooks dropped an astonishing 40 points, helping Iowa State rebound from a major 20-point deficit, during her freshman year.

With the outing, Crooks moved past Jayme Olson for seventh all-time in made field goals at Iowa State (633), putting her just four away from matching Lindsey Wilson’s sixth-place total (637).

Crooks’ season with the Cyclones last year was also outstanding. According to ESPN, during the 2023–24 season, Crooks averaged 19.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. A breakout moment came for the rising star last year after she posted 15 points and 10 rebounds in Iowa State’s 67–58 loss to Iowa on Dec. 6, 2024. Though she had higher-scoring games before, that performance proved her ability to shine against elite competition.

Crooks’s ability to shoot from close range and from afar is one of her biggest strengths. Last year, she shot 57.7% from the field and 58.7% from two-point range, scoring in double figures in every game except her collegiate debut when she had eight points.

And through all the hard work, Audi Crooks knows how to have a little fun, too. In June, the baller took to Instagram to share a fun video of herself playing piano and singing alongside LSU Tigers guard Flau’jae Johnson.

We can’t wait to see where she goes next.

