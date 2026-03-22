Angela Simmons Presents Spoken-Word Artist Angela Renee — Talks Ruff Ryders, Protecting Her Legacy Amid AI & More [Exclusive]

Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @angelasimmons. Photo Credit: Shine.

Angela Simmons is turning over a new leaf, and it was only a matter of time before she embraced the music that some say is embedded in her DNA.

A mother, businesswoman, fitness enthusiast, and woman of many hats, Simmons is reintroducing herself to the world as Angela Renee, a spoken-word artist, and is tapping veteran rapper Jadakiss and singer Résa for her debut track, “Run To.”

“I want people to really be able to feel like, when it comes to ‘Run To,’ it’s more about the feeling, the vibration, what I’m telling you, what I’m saying, and when I’m speaking, I’m really speaking directly to other people, but also myself,” Renee told MadameNoire.

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I feel like everybody has things that they mask, and they do stuff to not face things, right? We all have pain. We all have things we go through, but to finally look at yourself and say, ‘Look, I’m running from this instead of dealing with it.’ That’s the most important part. When you finally have that aha moment, and you actually take the time out to nurture yourself, and to do the things that you need to do for yourself, that’s when it counts.”

She added, “That’s when it matters the most. I just want people to be able to feel their best, honestly, and to really deal with themselves, and not just the physical way, but mentally checking in with yourself and fixing things when they feel off.”

RELATED CONTENT: Angela Simmons’ NY Yankees Fitted Cap Corset Sends X Into A Frenzy: See Her Viral Look & Reactions

Embracing Her Musical Roots

The second child of Joseph Simmons, better known to the world as Rev Run, and his first wife, Valerie Vaughn, Renee was born into a deep legacy of music thanks to her father’s influence on the culture as a founding member of the historic hip-hop trio Run-DMC.

For the release of “Run To,” Renee partnered with legacy hip-hop label, Ruff Ryders, which, to many, seems like an opportunity for her to carve out a musical lane of her own.

Photo Credit: Seleen Selah

“Ruff Ryder is like family, and it goes back to family ties from the very beginning, and so that in itself has its own legacy,” she said. “I feel like the lane I’m stepping into hasn’t quite been done yet, and it’s a lot different than what I have seen and what I have heard. So I’m just allowing myself to create a space to really explore that and do it in a way that feels new and different, but that still feels great for everybody else to listen and be a part of.”