Angela Simmons Presents Spoken-Word Artist Angela Renee
Angela Simmons Presents Spoken-Word Artist Angela Renee — Talks Ruff Ryders, Protecting Her Legacy Amid AI & More [Exclusive]
Angela Simmons is turning over a new leaf, and it was only a matter of time before she embraced the music that some say is embedded in her DNA.
A mother, businesswoman, fitness enthusiast, and woman of many hats, Simmons is reintroducing herself to the world as Angela Renee, a spoken-word artist, and is tapping veteran rapper Jadakiss and singer Résa for her debut track, “Run To.”
“I want people to really be able to feel like, when it comes to ‘Run To,’ it’s more about the feeling, the vibration, what I’m telling you, what I’m saying, and when I’m speaking, I’m really speaking directly to other people, but also myself,” Renee told MadameNoire.
“I feel like everybody has things that they mask, and they do stuff to not face things, right? We all have pain. We all have things we go through, but to finally look at yourself and say, ‘Look, I’m running from this instead of dealing with it.’ That’s the most important part. When you finally have that aha moment, and you actually take the time out to nurture yourself, and to do the things that you need to do for yourself, that’s when it counts.”
She added, “That’s when it matters the most. I just want people to be able to feel their best, honestly, and to really deal with themselves, and not just the physical way, but mentally checking in with yourself and fixing things when they feel off.”
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Embracing Her Musical Roots
The second child of Joseph Simmons, better known to the world as Rev Run, and his first wife, Valerie Vaughn, Renee was born into a deep legacy of music thanks to her father’s influence on the culture as a founding member of the historic hip-hop trio Run-DMC.
For the release of “Run To,” Renee partnered with legacy hip-hop label, Ruff Ryders, which, to many, seems like an opportunity for her to carve out a musical lane of her own.
“Ruff Ryder is like family, and it goes back to family ties from the very beginning, and so that in itself has its own legacy,” she said. “I feel like the lane I’m stepping into hasn’t quite been done yet, and it’s a lot different than what I have seen and what I have heard. So I’m just allowing myself to create a space to really explore that and do it in a way that feels new and different, but that still feels great for everybody else to listen and be a part of.”
Her Stance On Artificial Intelligence
The current state of the music industry is evolving rapidly, thanks to technological advancements, especially AI, which has been a highly controversial topic for many.
“There’s nothing above a creative, human individual,” said Renee. “I mean, AI is great, right? We know it’s a part of our now and where life is going, so you have to, obviously, stay up with it. But, something about the creative mind, because there are things you can do with AI, and still be you. You know what I mean? So protecting yourself and your creativity, those are the most important parts when it comes to that. It’s not to say that you can’t do stuff with AI, but it’s how you do it. What makes it so unique, and what’s special, is that it’s the individual. It’s what’s coming from you. Because even behind AI, there’s still a person who’s making that work.”
Renee concluded, “So, I’m not against AI, I just think that it’s about protecting legacy and branding, and authenticity.”
From New York To Atlanta To The World
To celebrate the release of “Run To,” Renee and a host of supporters and fellow musicians like Ari Lennox and producer Zaytoven came together at Atlanta’s Retreat by the Gathering Spot on Friday, March 13.
It was another intentional move by the artist, though she’s a proud New Yorker, because Renee understands the influence that Atlanta continues to have on music and the culture overall.
“Atlanta is very important when it comes to creativity and music, like, energy,” she said. “When you think of the greats that come out of here, and you think of Ludacris, T.I., and all of these different artists that come from here. For me, being able to launch ‘Run To’ here means a lot. I love the city of Atlanta. It was all in alignment.”
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