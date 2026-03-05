Serving Inspiration — Serena Williams Leads Barbie’s First-Ever Dream Team For International Women’s Day

Serena’s Barbie Dream Team doll is a powerful tribute to her confidence and business acumen, featuring a black-and-white blazer and her signature curly hair, a reflection of her poised and assertive nature as she transitions from tennis champion to entrepreneur. In 2014, Serena launched her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, which has backed over 60 companies, including fintech giants like Propel and Cointracker, as well as innovators such as Daily Harvest and MasterClass. The firm is committed to supporting women entrepreneurs, with 54% of its portfolio dedicated to women-led businesses and 47% focused on supporting Black entrepreneurs. Serena’s work through Serena Ventures has focused on uplifting underrepresented groups, with 79% of the funding allocated to these businesses, including emerging Latino entrepreneurs.

Serena Williams, who is celebrated not only for her unparalleled tennis career but also her entrepreneurial ventures, is among a group of history-making women recognized in this year’s Barbie Dream Team. Alongside Serena, other outstanding women include Regina Sirvent Alvarado (Mexico), a professional race car driver, and Smriti Mandhana (India), the first Indian woman cricketer to score a century in all formats (T20, Test, and ODI).

In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, Mattel, the iconic company behind Barbie, is launching its first-ever Barbie™ Dream Team to honor trailblazing women who have made groundbreaking contributions to their industries. This celebration will feature one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls modeled after these women, special Barbie Dream Days™ retail experiences, and the debut of Barbie Dream Fest, a multi-day fan event showcasing the achievements of remarkable figures like Serena Williams, the tennis legend with 23 Grand Slam singles titles, a successful entrepreneur, and a global icon.

Serena Williams, reflecting on the powerful women who have inspired her, shared, “I have always drawn inspiration from the powerful women in my life—from my mom, sisters, and daughters to the dolls in my toy box growing up. Now, I’m thrilled to be honored alongside this incredible group of female changemakers as part of the Barbie Dream Team. Just as so many women have empowered me to turn my fear into courage, I hope we can do the same for girls everywhere—to encourage them to pick up a racquet, become an entrepreneur, or follow any dream that lights them up.”

Nathan Baynard, Vice President and Head of Barbie at Mattel, echoed a similar sentiment.

“Barbie has always championed the belief that girls can be anything,” said Baynard. “This International Women’s Day, we’re proud to expand that legacy with the launch of our Barbie Dream Team, honoring extraordinary global trailblazers like Serena Williams. By celebrating their accomplishments, we hope to inspire the next generation of girls to pursue their passions and realize their limitless potential.”

Mattel will also spotlight female-founded brands during their month-long celebration of Women’s International Day.

Barbie has long understood the power of role models in shaping a girl’s imagination. Since its inception in 1959, the brand has highlighted more than 100 women across industries, helping to expand the possibilities for girls everywhere. With the launch of the Barbie Dream Team, Barbie continues this legacy, spotlighting women who have led the charge in their fields.

In addition to the doll roll out, the Barbie brand invites fans to join in the celebration of their own dreams through Barbie Dream Days, a global event featuring limited-time offers on Barbie dolls and accessories. In the U.S., fans can take part in promotions at major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Target from March 8 to 15. For more details, visit Mattel’s Barbie Dream Days page.

In honor of International Women’s Day, Barbie is also amplifying the voices of female changemakers through collaborations with six female-founded brands in beauty, fashion, and beverages. These include the Barbie™ x Besita Boots collection, a line celebrating self-expression; a vintage-inspired apparel collaboration with Unique Vintage that embraces inclusivity; and Moment, a beverage brand promoting mindfulness. Other partners include FHI Heat, Stoney Clover Lane, and GK, all celebrating the strength and individuality of women.

To continue celebrating the limitless potential of women and girls, Barbie Dream Fest will take place from March 27–29 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This first-ever fan festival will feature inspiring speakers, including Serena Williams, Angel Reese, Dr. Swati Mohan, and Madison Marilla, as well as immersive experiences that explore the evolution and legacy of Barbie. Tickets for Barbie Dream Fest are available now at BarbieDreamFest.com.

