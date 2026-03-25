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50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies, Vol. 16

Women Crush Wednesday — These 50 Black Queens Are The Subject Of Our Wildest Fantasies, Vol. 16

A wise woman once said, "I'm a literal Black queen," which is why she has secured the No. 1 spot in our heart and in our Women Crush Wednesday list for the week!

Published on March 25, 2026
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Women Crush Wednesday: These Black Queens Are The Subject Of Our Wildest Fantasies, Vol. 16
Source: Instagram / @doechii

When Doechii confirmed she’s part of the LGBTQIA+ community earlier this year, fans everywhere had the same reaction: instant obsession.

The Grammy-winning star isn’t just dominating playlists—she’s also reminding us that Black queer women are leading the culture with confidence, talent, and undeniable appeal.

In honor of this week’s Women Crush Wednesday, we’re celebrating 50 of the hottest Black queer women who are not just a moment—but a movement.

RELATED CONTENT: #WCW – 50 Queer Queens Serving Main Character Energy Only This Women Crush Wednesday, Vol. 15

1. Doechii

2. Sydney Colson

12th Annual Truth Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 21: Sydney Colson attends the 12th Annual Truth Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 21, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

3. Queen Latifah

2026 Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – MARCH 21: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been retouched.) Queen Latifah attends the 2026 Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival on March 21, 2026 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)

4. Jerrie Johnson

12th Annual Truth Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 21: Jerrie Johnson attends the 12th Annual Truth Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 21, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

5. Alexandra Shipp

"Forbidden Fruits" Premiere - 2026 SXSW Conference And Festival
AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 16: Alexandra Shipp attends the premiere of ‘Forbidden Fruits’ during the 2026 SXSW Conference and Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 16, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

6. Isis King

12th Annual Truth Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 21: Isis King attends the 12th Annual Truth Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 21, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

7. Kehlani

Los Angeles Premiere Of A24's "The Drama" - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: Kehlani attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of A24’s “The Drama” at DGA Theater Complex on March 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

8. Nat Marshall

9. Courie

10. Ty Young

11. Natasha Howard

12. Janelle Monae

13. Robin Roberts

14. Tam Young

15. Kiersey Clemons

16. Wanda Sykes

17. Willow Smith

18. Sophia

19. Jamilla and Que Svansson-Brown

20. Honey Wheat

21. Jozzy

22. Chelsea Gray

23. Jewell Loyd

24. Jari Jones

25. Nalu

26. Nicole Williams

27. Cynthia Erivo

28. Lena Waithe

29. Michelle

30. KyannaAlexandra

31. KC Artis-McCoy

32. traveling.auntie

33. Sharnika and Mahala Powers

34. Tia Hogue

35. Nique

36. Tinashe

37. Niecy Nash-Betts

38. Jessica Betts

39. Porsha Williams

40. KWN

41. Victoria Monet

42. Jasmin A. Robinson

43. DJ Passion

44. Racquel Simone

45. Sydney Mack

46. Wellness.liss

47. Morgz

48. Lana Ja’Rae

49. Choyce Brown

50. The Innovator Wives

RELATED CONTENT: 9 Famous Lesbian Women Who Were Married To Men

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12th Annual Truth Awards 2026 SXSW Conference and Festival black lesbians Choyce Brown Isis King Jari Jones Jerrie Johnson Jewell Loyd KWN lesbian lgbtqia Nat Marshall Natasha Howard Niecy Nash-Betts Queen Latifah queer community Robin Roberts Sydney Colson Tam Young Tinashe Victoria Monet Willow Smith
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