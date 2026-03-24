Even though most healthy black hair routines don’t involve daily washing to avoid stripping natural oils, a quick spritz with water can help add fast moisture pickup as needed.

One of the easiest and cheapest ingredients to start with is right at your tap, old-fashioned water. That’s why if you have hard water , you should get that fixed, as it may leave mineral deposits on the hair and scalp, leading to dryness and brittleness.

A healthy hair care routine should include natural ingredients you easily recognize, as they often provide additional vitamins and minerals instead of damaging chemicals. Luckily, Remeverse hair care ingredients include some of the best hair oils, botanical extracts, and proteins for various goals such as frizz reduction.

By 2033, the black hair care market is expected to grow to $4.9 billion due to an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%, according to Market US News. Such a boom is due to the extensive care and product range to suit the various hair types of the diaspora, ranging from kinky to curly, natural or processed. Regardless of the product used, the ingredients should prevent breakage, promote healthy growth, and maintain moisture.

Black women don’t play about our skin or hair, so a solid hair care routine is a must. That’s why a typical care routine involves washing hair once a week or bi-weekly, leave-in conditioners, and careful heat use. Protecting one’s coily crown also means understanding which ingredients are best for the hair and scalp, such as aloe vera and coconut oil, and which ones to avoid, such as drying alcohols.

Natural Hair Growth Ingredients

Shea Butter Source: Courtesy of Kari Gran / other

The secret to black hair growth is retention and strengthening to avoid breakage. Therefore, look for natural hair products that include:

Jamaican black castor oil

Rosemary oil

Argan oil

Shea butter for moisture

Coconut oil

Avocado oil

Jojoba oil

Moringa

Chebe powder

Products containing keratin, a structural protein, strengthen the hair structure by providing a shield around the hair shaft that also reduces frizz. It also reduces breakage by filling in damaged or porous areas of the hair cuticle.

Hair Oils Vs Butters

A good hair care routine approach for most people is to use lighter oils on the scalp to avoid blocking pores, such as almond jojoba oil. Castor oil can lock in moisture on the hair and scalp, but it is thick, so not ideal for daily use.

Then, there are the popular butters such as shea butter and cocoa butter, where the rich and creamy texture is ideal for locking in hair moisture, sealing ends, and managing drier strands or thicker textures.

Did you know that tea tree oil’s antibacterial and antifungal properties transfer to black hair and scalp care as well? After diluting with a carrier oil or adding to shampoo, use it for:

Dandruff control Product and sebum buildup Sooth inflammation

What Hair Care Ingredients Should I Avoid?

If the product list includes sulfates, put it back on the shelf, as it can undo what weekly hair washing avoids: strip your hair of natural oils. Check for sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) and sodium laureth sulfate (SLES).

Also, avoid products with:

Silicones that coat hair and prevent moisture

Fragrances and dyes

Drying alcohols like isopropyl

Parabens

The case for avoiding parabens goes beyond how it can irritate the scalp and cause hair dryness. These synthetic preservatives can mimic estrogen and create hormonal issues from the thyroid, damage stomach lining, and have reproductive effects, per the Government of Canada.

Which Healthy Hair Tips Go Beyond Products?

Wear that hair bonnet with pride at night to provide protective coverage that reduces breakage-causing friction.

Other tips to remember include:

Gentle handling with fingers or a wide-tooth comb

Scalp massages for blood flow

Protective styles like braids and twists

Regular split-end trimming

Less or no heat

Don’t forget that a healthy head of hair isn’t just about the products you use, as what goes on the inside of your body matters as much. Therefore, you should have sufficient intake of water that includes at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water per day or more, depending on your activity level.

How Do Ingredients in My Diet Help?

Source: Paul Biris / Getty

In addition to external products, you can get the protein-building impact of keratin from sources like:

Lean meat

Legumes

Eggs

Omega-3 fatty acids also hydrate the scalp, so get some salmon, avocado, and flaxseeds.

Iron is prevalent in leafy greens and transports oxygen to hair follicles. Enjoy carrots and sweet potatoes for a high source of vitamin A that regulates oil production on the scalp. The B vitamin biotin is also a good reason to chow down on eggs and legumes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Common Mistakes in 4C Hair Care?

You don’t want to wash this hair type too often. It’s naturally dry, so excessive washing strips the natural oils. While it may look tough, 4C hair is actually quite fragile, so be careful with too much manipulation.

What Does Chebe Powder Do to Your Hair?

This mixture of herbs and other natural ingredients provides intense moisture. The paste goes on damp hair and creates a protective barrier; just make sure to avoid the scalp. Repeat the process every three to five days.

What Is the #1 Cause of Hair Loss?

The most common cause of hair loss is androgenetic alopecia, also known as male or female pattern baldness. It’s a common hereditary condition that causes gradual thinning of your hair, and it may start as a receding hairline, bald spots, or thinning near the crown. Other hormonal changes from menopause, pregnancy, and nutritional deficiencies can also cause this condition.

Source: Photo courtesy of The Guinness Book of World Records. / Jessica Martinez

Hair Ingredients Matter

A solid hair care routine isn’t just about the step-by-step process but the building blocks of the product, such as the ingredients. That’s why it’s essential to focus on natural ingredients such as coconut oil, shea butter, and botanicals that moisturize and nourish hair while avoiding products that strip your hair of its natural oils and create scalp pore blockage.

Understanding what products are best for your hair type and specific hair needs starts with knowledge of what specific ingredients do. So put those vitamins and minerals on the hair and inside the body.

We are pleased to present you with articles that can help you feel and look your best. Continue to browse our website for more engaging content.

RELATED CONTENT: How Do We Feel About Black Men Wearing Bonnets?