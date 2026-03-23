Bobos Or Bussdowns? The Internet’s Latest ‘Too Grown’ Hair Debate Reveals A Bigger Conversation About Over Policing Black Girlhood [Op-Ed]

Source: Tempura / Getty The internet recently found itself in a surprisingly heated debate over a hairstyle. In a now-viral video, a Black mother films her daughters while they’re out and about. The twins—tall 11-year-olds—sit with their hair styled in a look many Black women recognize instantly: hair baubles, also known as bobos, knocker balls, bubbles, or knockers depending on where you grew up. In the video, the mother asks the girls whether they like their hairstyles and whether anyone at school teases them about it. The girls seem unbothered, as they share they also wear crochets and braided styles. The comment section, however, not so much. What followed was a flood of opinions from Black women who grew up with those same plastic hair ties marking a very specific era of childhood. Some commenters argued that the style kept the girls looking appropriately young. Others said the girls had outgrown it years ago and that there were more tween-friendly hairstyles that still honored their age without making them look like toddlers. Watching the conversation unfold, I couldn’t help but think: surely there has to be some middle ground. There can’t just be the polarity of bobos or bussdowns. RELATED CONTENT: Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Beneath the hairstyle debate is a much bigger conversation about Black girlhood—specifically what the transition into young womanhood should look like for Black girls today.



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The Language of Black Girl Hairstyles For many Black women, hairstyles were the unofficial markers of childhood milestones. When I was growing up in 1990s New York City, bobos and barrettes were firmly in “little girl” territory. My mom took that responsibility seriously. She traveled all over the city collecting them in every color imaginable. We had the whole rainbow, plus clear and metallic bobos with matching barrettes. She kept them organized by color in sandwich bags stored inside an old party ice cream pail. For special occasions—church, family events—I had big lace or satin bows. When my hair wasn’t in bobos, it was in cornrows or plaits with beads, finished with a tiny wad of aluminum foil at the ends to keep them from sliding off. Those styles were childhood. By the time many of us reached the later years of elementary school, something shifted. Courtesy of the author For millennials, one of the first signs of growing up was being allowed to wear our hair “out” in some capacity. I remember my friend from church and I celebrating the first time we were allowed to wear Shirley Temple curls for a gospel concert. It felt monumental! Roller sets, blowouts, and eventually relaxers were considered “big girl” hairstyles. Girls who stayed natural often transitioned to mini twists or twist-outs, though we didn’t have the unifying names for those styles yet. By fourth and fifth grade, Fulani braids or flat twists with flexi-rod curls in the back were popular. We experimented with the futuristic looks we saw on TV characters like Zaria Peterson from The Parent ’Hood or Tia and Tamera on Sister, Sister. We parted our hair in zigzags for pigtails, stuck chopsticks in buns, and covered everything in butterfly clips. Entering double digits felt like a milestone. As the older sister in my own household, there was no way I wanted to wear my hair exactly like my younger sibling once I hit double digits. Being ten or eleven meant you were a pre-teen, and girls wanted that transition reflected in how they looked. The Tween Culture We Used to Have Source: Lacheev / Getty Part of what made that transition easier was the culture surrounding us. Millennials grew up during a time when tween culture was everywhere. On television, we saw girls navigating that awkward in-between stage—too old for dolls and handclapping games but too young for serious boyfriends or full faces of makeup. Black teen role models didn’t present tween characters as overly mature. On early seasons of shows like Sister, Sister and Moesha, the girls looked cute, fashionable, and covered up. Their hairstyles were fun and experimental without being sexualized.By the time we were approaching our teens, we had Black teen idols like Raven-Symoné, Kyla Pratt, Giovannie Samuels, Andrea Lewis. Even when the icons weren’t Black, they still occupied that cultural space. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen practically built an empire teaching girls how to dress, accessorize, and exist in that middle ground between childhood and teen years. Those figures gave girls public permission to still be kids. They showed us that it was perfectly fine to still care about sleepovers, nail polish, glitter lip gloss, and matching accessories with your friends. Today, that space feels much smaller. Source: Kevin Winter / Getty As a former ninth-grade teacher, I saw firsthand how quickly childhood seems to collapse now. One year, a student walked into class during the first week of school explicitly recounting how she had spent time with her boyfriend over the summer. Another year, a ninth grader casually referred to her boyfriend as “my n***a.” Those moments stayed with me, not because teenagers having relationships is new, but because the transition felt unsettling. Something about the cultural buffer that used to exist for tweens and early teens has eroded. Gen Alpha is growing up in a world where the algorithm is often their loudest cultural influence. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram don’t filter content based on developmental stages. A child’s For You Page doesn’t distinguish between adult aesthetics and age-appropriate ones. If a young girl searches for hair tutorials or beauty tips, the algorithm will feed her whatever content performs best—not necessarily what reflects her age. Without a strong tween culture to model what that middle stage looks like, many kids end up looking to adults or celebrities far outside their age bracket. Even when they do have young public figures to watch—like Blue Ivy, Shai Moss, or North West—their lifestyles aren’t exactly easy to replicate for the average kid navigating middle school. When conversations arise about hairstyles like bobos, they aren’t just about hair. They’re about identity, belonging, and figuring out where a child fits socially.

