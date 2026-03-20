Tina Knowles’ Mama Tina’s Gumbo Shut Down After Customer Claims She ‘Suffered Food Intoxication’

Source: Maarten De Boer / Getty

The Houston Health Department confirmed that Mama Tina’s Gumbo was briefly shut down during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Tina Knowles—the mother of Beyoncé and Solange, widely known as Mama Tina—introduced the world to her Creole gumbo at this year’s rodeo, drawing major attention.

The dish, which is described as a treasured family recipe that Knowles says she has refined over decades, quickly generated excitement among fans eager to taste a meal connected to Beyoncé and her upbringing. After so much attention, however, the Houston Health Department revealed that the booth was temporarily shut down on Monday, March 16, before reopening on Wednesday, per a local Houston news station.

Rodeo officials initially pointed to “clerical issues” as the reason for the two-day closure. However, just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Houston Health Department issued a statement clarifying that the shutdown stemmed from “a result of a complaint investigation.”

RELATED CONTENT: Tina Knowles Is Serving Beyoncé-Approved Flavor At RodeoHouston 2026 With Mama Tina’s Famous Gumbo