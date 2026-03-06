Close
Tina Knowles Debuts Mama Tina’s Gumbo At RodeoHouston

Tina Knowles Is Serving Beyoncé-Approved Flavor At RodeoHouston 2026 With Mama Tina’s Famous Gumbo

Published on March 6, 2026
Knowles, a fashion icon, businesswoman, and proud Texas native, shared that gumbo has been part of her life since she was a teenager.
Source: Getty / General

Houston’s biggest event just got a little more flavorful. Tina Knowles is bringing a taste of her family roots to RodeoHouston 2026 with the debut of Mama Tina’s Gumbo, giving visitors a chance to experience one of her personal recipes during the three week celebration.

Knowles, a fashion icon, businesswoman, and proud Texas native, shared that gumbo has been part of her life since she was a teenager. She says she has been making the classic dish since the age of 14, learning the tradition from her family and carrying forward the flavors that reflect her deep Southern Creole roots. For Knowles, gumbo is more than just a meal. It is a connection to culture, family gatherings, and the rich culinary traditions of the South.

RELATED CONTENT: Blue Ivy Carter Turns 14 — 14 Times Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s Daughter Quietly Ran The Culture

Now, she is bringing that tradition straight to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. RodeoHouston runs March 2 through March 22, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors to NRG Park for concerts, food, carnival rides, and Texas sized entertainment. This year, Mama Tina’s Gumbo adds another must try item to the long list of rodeo food favorites.

Fans attending the rodeo will be able to stop by and taste the dish for themselves, experiencing the same comforting flavors Knowles has been serving friends and family for decades. With its blend of Creole spices, hearty ingredients, and soulful Southern influence, Mama Tina’s Gumbo is expected to quickly become a standout among the many food vendors at the event.

For longtime rodeo goers and first-time visitors alike, it is another reason to make the trip to NRG Park this month. RodeoHouston is known for bringing together Texas culture, music, and food, and now Tina Knowles is adding her own family recipe to the tradition. If you are headed to the rodeo between March 2 and March 22, be sure to come hungry and try Mama Tina’s Gumbo for yourself.

RELATED CONTENT: Tina Knowles Says She Was Pushed Aside For A White Couple At The Kentucky Derby — ‘Oh We Need A White Person?’

