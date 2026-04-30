#BWHM: 5 Reasons Jill Scott Is Still A Neo-Soul Icon
#BWHM: ‘A Long Walk’ Into Legacy — 5 Reasons Jill Scott Is Still A Neo-Soul Icon
Jill Scott’s latest era is the gift that keeps on giving! The acclaimed vocalist dropped a new album in February, after a decade, titled To Whom This May Concern. Scott will also embark on a world tour this summer in support of the album.
To Whom This May Concern is a well-sequenced project where bluesy meets spoken word. Standout tracks like the Go-go-inspired “Lift Me Up” and the ever-so-vulnerable “Pressha” deliver the grown, feel-good vibe fans adore. The new album is the long-awaited follow-up to Scott’s fifth studio album Woman, released in 2015. It debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard’s R&B and independent album charts, respectively.
During the 10-year pause between albums, the iconic singer has graced live stages, including the Who Is Jill Scott? 20th Anniversary Tour. And of course, her songs have been in rotation for years on the radio, playlists, and vinyl collections. From “A Long Walk” to “Golden,” Scott’s music embodies a sandalwood candle on a Sunday evening—it’s a warm musical embrace.
Jilly from Philly, as she’s affectionately known, will forever be a fan favorite. Here’s five reasons why we absolutely love her!
1. Neo Soul Pioneer
There are very few artists with an aura like Scott. Similar to her peers, Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill, Maxwell, and the late D’Angelo, her music is classified as Neo Soul. The sub-genre blends soul influences with R&B, hip hop, and jazz, peaking in the mid-90s to early 2000s. Scott’s vocal style in particular is smooth, melodic, and jazzy.
2. Sensual & Sultry Singer
Love, intimacy, and relationships are themes Scott explores with vulnerability. “There is actual screwing and that’s great but there is also making love and it’s a huge difference,” Scott previously expressed in a 2021 interview with journalist Jemele Hill.
RELATED CONTENT: Reclaiming Her Time! Jill Scott’s Hilarious Response To Fan’s Request For Encore
3. Spoken Word Poet
Rooted in oral traditions with elements of jazz and the blues, spoken word is simply poetry recited aloud, and is one of Scott’s signature traits. She often combines the performance-based art form with contemporary R&B, emphasizing vocal delivery and tone.
4. Black-Centered Storyteller
Scott is unapologetically Black and has a cultural connection to her audience. She famously performed a powerful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2023 Essence Festival, focusing on racial injustice. Scott’s songwriting centers the Black experience, whether it’s about consciousness, self-love, or community empowerment.
5. Multi-Generational Artist
It’s been over two decades since Scott released her debut album, Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1, and she’s still relevant today. Over the years, the songbird has been able to reinvent herself and grow with her fans. Scott has also garnered newfound listeners with both a timeless catalog and brand new music.
RELATED CONTENT: Reclaiming Her Time! Jill Scott’s Hilarious Response To Fan’s Request For Encore
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