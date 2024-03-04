Acclaimed singer Jill Scott doesn’t play about her time when it comes to performing, moving the crowd and exiting the stage once the job is finished.
On Feb. 25, @j.jalen posted a video of Scott, 51, wrapping up her show at an undisclosed location. The “Slowly, Surely” singer announced to the audience that she would perform her final song.
“This is the last song. ‘Who Is Jill Scott, Words and Vol…,” she said before being interrupted by fans who wanted the show to continue and asked for an encore.
Scott channeled her inner Jilly from Philly and responded to the crowd.
“The fuck? I sang 16 songs already plus a bonus,” she replied, side-eyeing whoever the audience member asked for more time.
Despite hilariously declining the request for an encore, Scott is preparing to hit the road for the Roots Picnic, where the Philly native is scheduled to headline in the upcoming weeks.
On Feb. 19, the talented songstress posted that she would be headlining the popular Philly event.
“Phillyyyy!! I’m so happy to be headlining Roots Picnic for the first time this year in June. I’m coming home and have a special hometown set for y’all. Grab your tickets at RootsPicnic.com starting 2/20, and I will see you there. Awwwwww, Phillyyyyy â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ @rootspicnic @livenationurban @theroots”
A day later, Scott gave fans the keys to the kingdom by dropping a discount code for discounted Roots Picnic tickets in June.
“Heyyyy yall! Roots Picnic tickets are going fast, and prices increase at public on sale this Friday. I got you- use code ALUMNI24 for the presale now to see me headline the show for the first time…I wanna see you there, love village! ðŸ¥° rootspicnic.com.”
In other news, Scott’s podcast was also recently nominated for an NAACP Image Award.
“Hi everybody. Today (2/24) is the last day to vote for our little podcast in the Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast category at the @naacpimageawards.”
After 16 songs “plus a bonus,” do you think there should have been an encore?
-
Hold Up! Tyler Perry Ceased $800M Expansion Project For Atlanta Studio To Explore Impact Of AI Technology
-
CHOPPED! TS Madison Drags Jess Hilarious For Hopping On Charlamagne Tha God's 'Big Back' Comment, Jess Responds
-
'Baddies' Tommie Lee Goes AWF On White Karen Who Told Her To 'Shut Up' In A Restaurant
-
NeNe Leakes' Son Sued For Nearly $30K Of Unpaid Child Support, Child's Mom Asks Judge To Lock Him Up
-
Hypergamy Dating Expert Says Men Want To Be Used By Women In New Episode Of 'The Real Side Chicks Of Los Angeles'
-
NEW TRAILER: 'Iwájú' Is A New Afrofuturistic Animated Series Coming To Disney+ On Feb. 28
-
Mo'Nique, Her Husband, And Her Oldest Son Go Back And Forth With Response Videos And 'Receipts' After 'Club Shay Shay' Interview
-
Twomad, YouTuber, Gamer And Game Creator, Dies At 23