Acclaimed singer Jill Scott doesn’t play about her time when it comes to performing, moving the crowd and exiting the stage once the job is finished.

On Feb. 25, @j.jalen posted a video of Scott, 51, wrapping up her show at an undisclosed location. The “Slowly, Surely” singer announced to the audience that she would perform her final song.

“This is the last song. ‘Who Is Jill Scott, Words and Vol…,” she said before being interrupted by fans who wanted the show to continue and asked for an encore.

Scott channeled her inner Jilly from Philly and responded to the crowd.

“The fuck? I sang 16 songs already plus a bonus,” she replied, side-eyeing whoever the audience member asked for more time.

Despite hilariously declining the request for an encore, Scott is preparing to hit the road for the Roots Picnic, where the Philly native is scheduled to headline in the upcoming weeks.

On Feb. 19, the talented songstress posted that she would be headlining the popular Philly event.

“Phillyyyy!! I’m so happy to be headlining Roots Picnic for the first time this year in June. I’m coming home and have a special hometown set for y’all. Grab your tickets at RootsPicnic.com starting 2/20, and I will see you there. Awwwwww, Phillyyyyy â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ @rootspicnic @livenationurban @theroots”

A day later, Scott gave fans the keys to the kingdom by dropping a discount code for discounted Roots Picnic tickets in June.

“Heyyyy yall! Roots Picnic tickets are going fast, and prices increase at public on sale this Friday. I got you- use code ALUMNI24 for the presale now to see me headline the show for the first time…I wanna see you there, love village! ðŸ¥° rootspicnic.com.”

In other news, Scott’s podcast was also recently nominated for an NAACP Image Award.

“Hi everybody. Today (2/24) is the last day to vote for our little podcast in the Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast category at the @naacpimageawards.”

After 16 songs “plus a bonus,” do you think there should have been an encore?