‘Being Joyful And Black Is Protest’ — Chicago’s Deeply Rooted Dance Theater Marks 30 Years Of Movement And Resistance [Exclusive]

Some stories stretch across time, carried in bodies—hips, shoulders, hands, feet. In the case of Chicago’s Deeply Rooted Dance Theater , those stories pulse across the stage with an urgency that asks audiences to witness and feel.

When History Moves



Source: Courtesy of Deeply Rooted Dance Theater

For artistic director Nicole Clarke-Springer, dance offers something that text alone cannot.

“Sometimes seeing is believing,” she told MadameNoire in a recent conversation. “If you can see yourself and see what’s going on in real time, it has a different impact than just reading about it.” It’s a distinction that feels especially urgent in a time when Black history is increasingly contested, condensed, or outright erased. On stage, however, there is no footnote to argue with, no paragraph to reinterpret. Dance, Clarke-Springer explained, engages audiences on multiple levels at once. It pairs movement with music, lighting, and emotion to create an experience that is “unforgettable…life-changing…affirming.”

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Executive director Makeda Crayton expands on that idea, framing dance as a full sensory experience that embeds itself in memory. “When we are able to use multiple sensory organs at one time, it leaves a more indelible mark on us,” she said. She likens it to the way people remember a car accident—through sound, smell, and physical sensation. Dance, she suggests, operates in a similar way. It imprints. For Black audiences in particular, that imprint can be deeply personal.

Reclaiming the Body, Reclaiming the Self

In a society where Black women’s labor is desired in the same breath as policing our bodies, dance offers something radical: permission to return to self. Clarke-Springer points to the roots of that connection in West African dance traditions, where movement is not just expressive but restorative. “It awakens,” she said, noting the ways in which the body—especially the hips and core—holds both strength and vulnerability. The duality is important to call out, as softness is not always readily accessible. It has to be reclaimed.



Crayton, who transitioned from dancer to executive leadership, speaks candidly about the toll of a sedentary, high-demand lifestyle. Long hours at a desk, constant exposure to screens, and the weight of responsibility can disconnect people from their bodies entirely. “Being stagnant for this many hours in the day…is just not healthy,” she said. “There needs to be motion.” Beyond physical health, she also notes the need to create rituals that pour back into the self. “We have to start to learn how to prioritize our wellness,” Crayton said. “And one of the ways we could do that is making sure that we create space…to feed back into who we are in our spirit.”

There Is No “Too Late”

Source: Unknown / Courtesy of Deeply Rooted Dance Theater

At Deeply Rooted, that invitation is not limited to professional dancers. Through programs like Mature H.O.T. Women (short for Holistic, Optimistic, and Triumphant) the company creates space for women who may have stepped away from dance or never fully explored it at all.

“These are women from all walks of life,” Clarke-Springer said. “They need a space where they’re not mom or a CEO or the dog catcher…they just need time to pour into themselves.” It’s a quiet but powerful counter-narrative to the cultural messaging that often sidelines women—especially Black women—as they age. Here, the body is something to be celebrated, explored, and trusted. That act becomes a form of resistance.



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