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Watch Misty Copeland's 'Sinners' Oscars 2026 Performance

Feathers, Fire & Flawless Form — Misty Copeland’s Ate The Oscars 2026 Stage And Left No Crumbs

A surprise 'Sinners' performance turned into one of the biggest moments of the 2026 Oscars.

Published on March 16, 2026
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98th Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

One of the most unforgettable moments from the 2026 Oscars belonged to Misty Copeland. Because the historic ballerina is exactly who she says she is.

Misty took to the stage during a Sinners musical presentation during Hollywood’s biggest night. Fans – and members of the audience – were clearly in for a surprise.

Misty was poised, beautiful, and clearly in her element. Just as a historic ballerina should be. 

RELATED CONTENT: Before Her Final Bow, Relive Misty Copeland’s 5 Most Iconic Ballet Performances

This Misty Copeland 2026 Oscars Performance Is Pure Black Excellence

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-SHOW
PATRICK T. FALLON

The legendary dancer twirled across the stage in a stunning red, orange, and blue leotard with dramatic feather details. A feathered headpiece added even more flair to the look.

Her toes were pointed, and her form was immaculate. Her attitude was on 100 as she moved with strength and grace.

98th Oscars - Backstage
Source: Handout / Getty

Misty joined Miles Caton, Shaboozey, DJ D-Nice, and others as they recreated a dark juke joint on the Oscars stage. No juke joint is complete without dancers, and performers moved across the set as the music filled the room.

Misty appeared as one of them. Toward the end of the performance, she brought her own flair with sweeping turns and precise movement.

That’s when the crowd stood to its feet.

Video of this segment has gone viral for plenty of reasons. Yes, part of the conversation is tied to the recent controversy over Timothée Chalamet’s comments about ballet and opera.

But the response to Misty’s performance is also about the beauty, power, and impact of the art form. Misty’s onstage moment — just three months after hip surgery — also shows what we love about us. What we love about Black women.

Not only did Misty return from retirement with the same unforgettable precision that has made her one of the most celebrated ballerinas in the world. She did it in the most epic way possible. This was truly a moment for the culture — and we are here for it. 

RELATED CONTENT: Misty Copeland Sets The Record Straight After Timothée Chalamet Says ‘No One Cares’ About Ballet — ‘It Can Change Your Life’

Related Tags

academy awards Ballet Black ballerinas Misty Copeland oscars Shaboozey Sinners The Oscars Timothée Chalamet

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