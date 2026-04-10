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Niecy Nash-Betts Says She Had To Call Whoopi Goldberg Out

‘No You Didn’t, B—ch!’ — Inside Niecy Nash’s Bold On-Set Showdown With Whoopi Goldberg

Early in her career, Niecy Nash-Betts surprised herself by speaking up to Whoopi Goldberg on the set of 'Boys on the Side,' proving she’s never been afraid to use her voice.

Published on April 10, 2026
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Niecy Nash-Betts has never been one to hold her tongue, even when the moment feels intimidating. Early in her career, the award-winning actress found herself delivering some unexpected tough love to fellow Hollywood icon Whoopi Goldberg while filming the 1995 movie Boys on the Side, a bold move that even caught her off guard.

During a March 17 appearance on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, Nash-Betts, 56, recalled landing a small role in the film, including a scene outside a diner with Goldberg’s character, Jane DeLuca. At the time, she said she was unemployed, navigating a breakup, and focused on providing for her children, so making the most of the opportunity meant everything.

RELATED CONTENT: Niecy Nash Mourns The Loss Of Her Brother And Nashville School Shooting Victims

But things took a turn when Goldberg couldn’t stop laughing during their scene.

“I stay in the bathroom and I come out and I’m supposed to tell her words about her friend in the bathroom, because her friend was sickly. And whatever the line was, Whoopi kept laughing because it sounded really weird, the way the words were put together,” she recalled, noting how the director, Herbert Ross, was growing frustrated.

“I was in that bathroom and I prayed, ‘Lord, don’t, please.’ I said, ‘This woman, if she laughs one more time, I’m gonna say something.’ “

Niecy Nash-Betts had to call a “time out” on set with Whoopi Goldberg.

When it happened again, Nash-Betts reached her limit.

Nash-Betts said her line again, only for Goldberg to laugh, pushing her to call a “Time out,” on set.

Reflecting on the moment, she admitted how surreal it felt to speak up so early in her career. 

“Who am I to call cut? Who am I? Who am I? I stopped, and he said, ‘What is the problem?’ and I said, ‘Sir, I’m sorry, but she’s messing up the scene because she keeps laughing.’ “

She continued, “Whoopi Goldberg looked at me and said, ‘No, you didn’t b—,’ And I said, ‘Yes, I did. They’re not going to fire you!'”

Though she feared being cut from the scene, Nash-Betts stood her ground and suggested adjusting the line. After hearing her out, the director agreed to make the change to keep things moving.

“Whoopi Goldberg said, ‘You go girl!’ and I was like, ‘Okay!’ But it just seemed like the most obvious thing to do. You think I’m finna get fired, this lady got a bag of money and these cute locs. Girl, they not gonna fire you! So, yeah I spoke up and will and always have.”

The lesson? Never be afraid to speak up — even to Whoopi Goldberg. 

RELATED CONTENT: ‘I Want To Thank Me,’ Emmy-Winning Actress Niecy Nash-Betts Thanks Herself In Acceptance Speech

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Baby This Is Keke Palmer Newsletter Niecy Nash-Betts Whoopi Goldberg
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