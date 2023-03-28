MadameNoire Featured Video

For actress Niecy Nash, the harrowing Nashville school shooting incident hits close to home. On March 27, the Reno 911 alum took to Instagram with a tearful video reflecting on the untimely passing of her brother, Michael Ensley. In 1993, Nash’s brother was shot and killed during a school shooting at Reseda High School in California. He was 17.

“My only brother was killed on his high school campus because somebody brought a gun to school. It’s 2023. And there’s babies who will never make it home to see their parents,” the 53-year-old said, struggling to hold back tears.

“Those parents will forever be in a space and a place where they are like ‘what was the last thing I said? What was the last lunch I made? What was what was the last thought, experience? Did they call out for me?'”

The Golden Globe nominee then urged for politicians to pass critical gun reform legislation instead of creating laws on trending topics such as critical race theory and Tennessee’s recent ban on drag shows.

“We are in a space in a place in this country where it’s the wrong thing and it is indeed the wrong time. We are losing our way,” the star continued. “Some political groups are so focused on the wrong thing, that our children are dying and there ain’t no coming back from that.”

Six people were killed during the Nashville school shooting Monday

On March 27, a shock wave was sent rippling through Nashville, Tennessee, after a 28-year-old shooter, identified as Elizabeth Hale, opened fire at the Covenant School located in the Green Hills district. According to CNN, three 9-year-olds and three adults were killed during the tragic incident. Metro Nashville Police Department fatally shot Hale shortly after they raided the campus at 10:27 a.m. local time Monday. Authorities said Hale once attended the school.

According to data from Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 130 mass shootings in 2023, including Monday’s mass shooting.

Towards the end of the video, the Claws star concluded her emotional post by sending her condolences to the families of those affected by the incident.

“I am so sorry. And my prayers go out to those families ’cause it’s a pain that I don’t wish on nobody. School is the one place where children should be safe. Now, they’ll be safe getting on an airplane. But school? That’s another thing. And it shouldn’t be,” she said.

This isn’t the first time that Niecy Nash has opened up about gun violence. In May 2022, the actress took to Instagram to mourn the loss of the victims involved in the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

