Dental Tourism Has Americans Rethinking Where They Get Orthodontic Care

Unsplash.com royalty-free image #XJptUS8nbhs, ” uploaded by Atikah Akhtar (https://unsplash.com/@atikahakhtar), retrieved from https://unsplash.com/photos/XJptUS8nbhs on November 27th, 2022. License details available at https://unsplash.com/license – image is licensed under the Unsplash License Going on a vacation to an exotic location can involve way more than stretching out at the beach and viewing monuments, as more Americans are also using this time to invest in more affordable orthodontic treatment and cosmetic dental care. Dental tourism has become a booming market since dental insurance focuses on preventative care, leaving these higher-priced procedures as mostly out-of-pocket expenses that are increasingly harder for Americans to afford. According to Precedence Research, global dental tourism was valued at $13.35 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% by 2034. With the impact of social media showing off how people can receive these advanced treatments at a significantly reduced cost while enjoying time in a foreign location, it’s easy to see why this industry’s revenue will continue to rise in the future. What Are Some Key Reasons for Dental Tourism? Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Have you dreamt of exploring the sights of Hungary, stretching out on a Mexican beach, or eating a Turkish Shawarma at the source? If so, these are countries where you can enjoy the specific culture along with dental procedures costing as much as 50 to 70% less than in the United States, Canada, or the UK. Cross borders for cheaper procedures that include: Dental implants

Dental bridges

Crowns

Root Canals

Filings

Orthodontics If you’re in a country where long waiting lists for dental appointments and procedures are the norm, you can mitigate that by getting care in one of these popular dental destinations that have much shorter waiting times. RELATED CONTENT: She Tried It!: Guru Nanda Pulling Oil For Better Dental Health, Skin & More

Package Deals Additionally, many dental clinics in these dental tourist destinations offer full package deals that include: Accommodation Transportation Sightseeing activities Social Media Influence Don’t underestimate the influence of social media influencers who have played a huge role in advancing the medical and dental tourism landscape. After all, many of these clinics and wellness centers have their own Instagram and Facebook accounts to share testimonials and before-and-after photos. Doctors and dentists can do interviews and share facility tours for greater transparency. Thanks to YouTube, prospective patients research and view in-depth procedures in the process. Regardless of platform, specific social media influencers can help shape opinions, especially if they’re promoting a specific facility and have high-quality aesthetic results from the procedures they have had done. Why Not Use Dental Insurance? Dental insurance isn’t always convenient for Americans. If you get a dental insurance plan, you may have a long waiting period before you can even use it, which often comes with low annual maximum’s capped at $1000 to $2000 per year, according to AFLAC. Unlike medical insurance, there’s no cap on your out-of-pocket costs. In other words, if you have extensive dental work to do, you can easily meet that cap before treatment is concluded. Additionally, dental insurance still comes with a high out-of-pocket cost as it tends to focus on more preventative care, like cleanings and fillings, without covering orthodontic or cosmetic care, which can be very expensive.