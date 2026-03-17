Dental Tourism Has Americans Rethinking Orthodontic Care
Dental Tourism Has Americans Rethinking Where They Get Orthodontic Care
Going on a vacation to an exotic location can involve way more than stretching out at the beach and viewing monuments, as more Americans are also using this time to invest in more affordable orthodontic treatment and cosmetic dental care. Dental tourism has become a booming market since dental insurance focuses on preventative care, leaving these higher-priced procedures as mostly out-of-pocket expenses that are increasingly harder for Americans to afford.
According to Precedence Research, global dental tourism was valued at $13.35 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% by 2034. With the impact of social media showing off how people can receive these advanced treatments at a significantly reduced cost while enjoying time in a foreign location, it’s easy to see why this industry’s revenue will continue to rise in the future.
What Are Some Key Reasons for Dental Tourism?
Have you dreamt of exploring the sights of Hungary, stretching out on a Mexican beach, or eating a Turkish Shawarma at the source? If so, these are countries where you can enjoy the specific culture along with dental procedures costing as much as 50 to 70% less than in the United States, Canada, or the UK.
Cross borders for cheaper procedures that include:
- Dental implants
- Dental bridges
- Crowns
- Root Canals
- Filings
- Orthodontics
If you’re in a country where long waiting lists for dental appointments and procedures are the norm, you can mitigate that by getting care in one of these popular dental destinations that have much shorter waiting times.
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Package Deals
Additionally, many dental clinics in these dental tourist destinations offer full package deals that include:
- Accommodation
- Transportation
- Sightseeing activities
Social Media Influence
Don’t underestimate the influence of social media influencers who have played a huge role in advancing the medical and dental tourism landscape. After all, many of these clinics and wellness centers have their own Instagram and Facebook accounts to share testimonials and before-and-after photos. Doctors and dentists can do interviews and share facility tours for greater transparency.
Thanks to YouTube, prospective patients research and view in-depth procedures in the process. Regardless of platform, specific social media influencers can help shape opinions, especially if they’re promoting a specific facility and have high-quality aesthetic results from the procedures they have had done.
Why Not Use Dental Insurance?
Dental insurance isn’t always convenient for Americans. If you get a dental insurance plan, you may have a long waiting period before you can even use it, which often comes with low annual maximum’s capped at $1000 to $2000 per year, according to AFLAC. Unlike medical insurance, there’s no cap on your out-of-pocket costs.
In other words, if you have extensive dental work to do, you can easily meet that cap before treatment is concluded. Additionally, dental insurance still comes with a high out-of-pocket cost as it tends to focus on more preventative care, like cleanings and fillings, without covering orthodontic or cosmetic care, which can be very expensive.
Where Are People Going for More Affordable Dental Care?
Regardless of where you are in the world, you may be closer to a dental tourism destination than you realize. The top destinations include:
- Mexico
- Turkiye
- Hungary
- Poland
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Costa Rica
Mexico
Mexico is a top dental tourism destination right over the United States border. Los Algodones has 600+ dentists in a small area, earning the nickname “Molar City.” Tulum and Cancun are great for combining a beach getaway with dental work.
Those on the West Coast can easily access Tijuana, where you can get professional care from Dr. Brenda Licon at Dentiland. Here you can get more affordable teeth straightening options, such as Invisalign clear aligners and even cheaper ones like Aliwell.
What Should Dental Tourists Consider?
Before you hit up another country for dental work, don’t be blinded just by the cheaper costs. Ensure you research the clinic’s credentials and reputation. Check into the facility’s safety and sterilization procedures, and if they differ from US standards.
Factor in the amount of recovery time you may need before flying back to your home country. If the case of dental malpractice comes up, you may have limited legal options depending on the country in which the dental work is done. Prepare to potentially cover an emergency abroad due to a dental procedure failing.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why Is Dental Insurance Such a Rip-off?
Some people refer to dental insurance as a scam, since it may function more as a discount plan with low annual maximum’s. People are also turned off by the many exclusions and long waiting periods they have, as opposed to protecting against catastrophic dental costs.
Many dental insurers have delayed claims, limit payouts, and cover only a portion of major procedures, often only 50% if that. Therefore, even with comprehensive dental insurance, patients will still have to prepare for extensive out-of-pocket costs.
How to Tell If a Dentist Is Upselling You?
Unreputable dentists may be guilty of upselling patients by pushing more expensive and extensive work that may not be necessary. Be aware that they’re doing so without clear evidence and don’t explain things well, while trying to create a strong sense of urgency.
For example, such dentists may recommend crowns over fillings or removing wisdom teeth without a clear need for doing so. However, you can handle the situation by asking for proof of X-rays. Just like with medical practitioners, you can always get a second opinion from another dental professional.
Add Dental Tourism To Your Next Excursion
Healthy teeth are essential to your overall health. Therefore, you may need to try other options if getting the care you need in your home country is unrealistic, as dental costs can be very expensive in the United States and other Western countries, even with insurance.
Luckily, dental tourism can fill that gap if you find the right dental professional and combine it with a trip that you’d want to take anyway. After all, recovering from a full mouth implant procedure is made much easier with some sightseeing in a historical or tropical locale.
Did you find this dental tourism insight helpful for you and your self-care options this year? If so, continue to search our website for more helpful content.
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