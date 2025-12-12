Meghan Markle Returns To Her Girl Scout Roots With New Documentary ‘Cookie Queens’

Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

Meghan Markle taps into one of the sweetest chapters of her childhood for her next major project. The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry have announced their newest documentary, Cookie Queens, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2026. Read more about the announcement inside.

Cookie Queens is a nostalgic and heartfelt look at Girl Scout Cookie season. According to an exclusive from Deadline, the royal couple will executive produce the film through Archewell Productions in collaboration with Beautiful Stories and AJNA Films.

The film centers on four girls between the ages of five and twelve as they experience the highs and lows of the annual tradition of selling Girl Scout Cookies. The documentary is described as a coming-of-age story that reveals the joy, pressure, and emotional stakes behind America’s beloved cookie season.

Director Alysa Nahmias approaches the film through a warm observational lens that captures both the innocence of childhood and the early lessons of entrepreneurship that Girl Scouts learn while selling their iconic boxes. As noted by People, the film blends nostalgia with a modern perspective to show that these cookie sellers are developing confidence, ambition, and long-term skills.

For Meghan Markle, the project holds a deeply personal meaning. Before she became a global public figure and a member of the British royal family, she spent her early years as a Girl Scout in California with her mother serving as her troop leader. In a statement shared with Deadline, she notes that her connection to the film is rooted in her childhood memories and the community that shaped her. Meghan explained that she immediately felt drawn to the early footage and admired the director’s thoughtful and humanizing perspective. She emphasized how the documentary captures both the heartwarming and challenging sides of Girl Scout Cookie season, which resonated with her own experience of selling cookies as a young Brownie.

The film also arrives at a moment when Meghan Markle has been revisiting her entrepreneurial roots. Earlier this year, she posted throwback photos of herself selling cookies to celebrate her podcast launch and to highlight the entrepreneurial spirit that inspired her new ventures.

Check out her adorable throwback photos below:

Cookie Queens adds to the growing slate of projects from Archewell Productions as the couple continues shaping stories that highlight community, resilience, and identity. While Sundance has not yet announced the official premiere date and the couple haven’t confirmed their attendance at this year’s festival, this documentary is already shaping up to be one of the festival’s most anticipated family showcases.

