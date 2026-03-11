‘Sit Down Or I’ll Sit You Down’ — Deaf Mom Dragged From Car By Vegas Cop Wins $1.2M Settlement

Source: Photo courtesy Fox5 Las Vegas / Andrea Hollingsworth

A recent lawsuit settlement is prompting policy changes within the North Las Vegas Police Department. City council members approved a $1.2 million settlement last week for Andrea Hollingsworth and her family stemming from her April 2021 arrest involving North Las Vegas police officer Michael Rose, in which the law official claimed she was “not listening” to his demands despite her condition, according to KTNV. Under the settlement terms, officers within the North Las Vegas Police Department will be required to complete annual deaf sensitivity training.

What happened to Andrea Hollingsworth?

Hollingsworth, who is deaf and primarily communicates using American Sign Language, was involved in an encounter that has since drawn widespread attention. The incident occurred April 7, 2021. Hollingsworth and her twin daughters were sitting in their vehicle waiting for a friend when officers approached them while investigating a harassment complaint. According to Atlanta Black Star, police had received a call from a woman accusing Hollingsworth of stalking her.

However, Hollingsworth’s daughters told officers they were attempting to collect $200 in unpaid rent from the woman after moving out of her apartment.

According to the lawsuit obtained by KTNV, officer Rose “proceeded to demand Ms. Hollingsworth respond to his inquiries without providing her with any means to communicate, despite Ms. Hollingsworth and her children repeatedly informing him that she is deaf and Ms. Hollingsworth requesting the use of written notes.”

Video of the encounter shows Hollingsworth appearing confused and repeatedly asking the officer to explain why she was being confronted. Rose instructed her to sit on the curb before offering any explanation. Because she could not hear him or read his lips, she struggled to understand what was happening.The officer was also wearing a neck gaiter, making it impossible for her to understand what he was saying or read his lips.

“Sit down or I will sit you down,” Rose tells a confused Hollingsworth before forcing her to the ground and handcuffing her as her two 11-year-old twin daughters began crying.

“One of you guys need to talk some sense into her,” Rose tells the daughters who continue crying.

After being restrained, Hollingsworth asks the officer, “why?” The situation quickly escalated into what her lawsuit described as an “unnecessary physical confrontation,” KTNV reported. “Why? Because you’re not listening,” Rose responds, seemingly disregarding her hearing disability.

The lawsuit further states Hollingsworth was “violently forced from her car for her so-called non-compliance, shoved to the ground, and twisted and cuffed her hands — her primary means of communication — behind her back while her daughters watched in horror.” Video of the arrest also appears to support her claims.

Michael Rose has since been promoted.

Although she was arrested, Andrea Hollingsworth was not cited or charged with any crimes and was later released from custody. Despite the controversy surrounding the arrest, Michael Rose has since been promoted to sergeant, according to a Facebook post.

Officials from the North Las Vegas Police Department hope that the new deaf sensitivity training requirement will help to prevent future cases like Andrea Hollingsworth from happening.

“The training helps officers understand the unique communication needs of the deaf and hard of hearing community,” a city statement reads in part. “Additionally, the North Las Vegas Police Department contracts with ASL Communications to send an American Sign Language interpreter to scenes when needed.”

Hollingsworth, 40, shared her reaction to the settlement on Facebook on Feb. 19 after years of legal proceedings.

“It’s overrrrr! 4.5 years fought. NLVPD yall better never disrespect my Deaf and hard-of-hearing community again,” she penned.

