Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Mansion Hit By 10 Rounds Of Gunfire While Singer Was Inside, Suspect Arrested

Source: Getty / View of police vehicles outside of Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home after a report of gun shots fired on March 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. According to reports, a woman fired an AR-15 type weapon at the home and no injuries were reported. Police have taken the woman into custody. (Photo by DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

At least 10 rounds were fired at a Beverly Hills residence belonging to Rihanna on Sunday while the singer was home.

The Los Angeles Times reports that a woman fired several shots toward the property, with at least one round penetrating a wall of the mansion. Authorities responded to a report of gunfire around 1:21 p.m., and a 30-year-old female suspect was later taken into custody, according to police.

Police said the suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds from inside a vehicle parked across the street from the residence. Dispatch audio cited by the Los Angeles Police Department indicated that approximately 10 shots were fired before the vehicle, described as a white Tesla, fled south on Coldwater Canyon Drive.

RELATED CONTENT: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby Girl—And Her Name Is A Sweet Nod To Dad

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

No injuries were reported in the incident, LAPD Sgt. Jonathan de Vera told the Times.

Rihanna reportedly lives at the colonial-style property in the Post Office area of Beverly Hills with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and their three young children; sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, and their daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, born Sept. 13, 2025.

This story is still developing…

RELATED CONTENT: See Rihanna’s Cheeky Wardrobe Mishap That Nearly Stole A$AP Rocky’s Thunder At NYFW Show