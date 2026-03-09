Close
Crime

Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Home Hit With 10 Rounds Of Gunfire

Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Mansion Hit By 10 Rounds Of Gunfire While Singer Was Inside, Suspect Arrested

According to police, authorities responded to a report of gunfire around 1:21 p.m., with at least one round penetrating a wall of the mansion. A 30-year-old female suspect was later taken into custody.

Published on March 9, 2026
Source: Getty / View of police vehicles outside of Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home after a report of gun shots fired on March 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. According to reports, a woman fired an AR-15 type weapon at the home and no injuries were reported. Police have taken the woman into custody. (Photo by DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

At least 10 rounds were fired at a Beverly Hills residence belonging to Rihanna on Sunday while the singer was home.

The Los Angeles Times reports that a woman fired several shots toward the property, with at least one round penetrating a wall of the mansion. Authorities responded to a report of gunfire around 1:21 p.m., and a 30-year-old female suspect was later taken into custody, according to police.

Police said the suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds from inside a vehicle parked across the street from the residence. Dispatch audio cited by the Los Angeles Police Department indicated that approximately 10 shots were fired before the vehicle, described as a white Tesla, fled south on Coldwater Canyon Drive.

Amazon Music Presents A$AP Rocky Songline Live
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

No injuries were reported in the incident, LAPD Sgt. Jonathan de Vera told the Times.

Rihanna reportedly lives at the colonial-style property in the Post Office area of Beverly Hills with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and their three young children; sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, and their daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, born Sept. 13, 2025.

This story is still developing…

a$ap rocky Rihanna Riot Rocky RZA shooting

