Bankrupt But Unbothered? ‘RHOA’ Newbie Pinky Cole Laughs Off Slutty Vegan Debt Rumors —‘Damn, That’s Crazyyyy’

'RHOA' Newbie Pinky Cole Laughs Off Slutty Vegan Debt Rumors

If Pinky Cole has shown us anything, it is that she knows how to turn controversy into conversation and conversation into coins.

Published on March 5, 2026
2025 ForbesBLK Summit
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie/Slutty Vegan proprietor Pinky Cole is entering her peach-holding era with headlines swirling, but she’s not letting the plant-based bankruptcy buzz steal her spotlight.

As reported by PEOPLE, the plant-based restaurant founder filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Mar. 2 in the state of Georgia. Court documents show she owes approximately 1.2 million to the U.S. Small Business Administration, tied to a COVID-era Economic Injury Disaster Loan, along with nearly $192,000 to the Georgia Department of Revenue. The total debt listed exceeds $ 1.3 million.

For those unfamiliar, Chapter 11 allows a business owner to reorganize debt while continuing operations. It doesn’t completely shut down the business. It is more of a restructure, which is why Georgia residents can still enjoy their Slutty Vegan, and the original has pivoted to a new business called Voagies.

Cole’s filing comes after a rocky year for her viral plant-based chain. In early 2025, the company entered into an Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors, a state-level alternative to bankruptcy. Cole temporarily gave up ownership before buying back the brand and its intellectual property weeks later. The move signaled both financial strain and fierce determination.

While some social media users followed closely, Cole addressed the chatter head-on. In a video shared by 11 Alive News, she appeared calm and confident, explaining that restructuring is part of entrepreneurship and growth. She made it clear she is still standing and still building.

Meanwhile, a post shared by Pinky added fuel to the online conversation, with the entrepreneur laughing off the situation.

In it, the entrepreneur is seen leaving her mansion with her dog and suitcases in tow.

“What people think happens after you file for bankruptcy,” she wrote over the video.

“Damn that’s crazzzzzzyyyyy,” she captioned the post.

Slutty Vegan, founded in 2018, exploded in Atlanta before expanding nationwide and reportedly reached a $ 100 million valuation at its peak. Rapid growth brought major overhead, and Cole previously told Forbes that corporate expenses once totaled 10 million dollars annually.

Now, with six locations still operating and a reorganization plan due in June, the entrepreneur is betting on resilience.

Bankruptcy headlines may trend for a moment. But if Pinky Cole has shown us anything, it is that she knows how to turn controversy into conversation and conversation into coins.

