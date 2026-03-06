A Gallery Of Our Favorite Black Celebrity Pisces
Pisces Season Is In Full Effect — 39 Black Celebrities Born Under The Zodiac’s Most Creative Sign
Updated: Tuesday, March 3, 1:30 pm, 2026
Pisces season is here! There are a number of celebrities who celebrate birthdays under the sign of Pisces, like Erykah Badu, Jordan Peele, and Rihanna. Pisces represents the last sign of the zodiac, which makes these creative, gifted geniuses all-encompassing.
The sun moves into Pisces from February 18 until March 20. At this time, it asks us to shift our energies away from the brilliant, detached intellectualism of Aquarius and toward empathy, intuition, and spirituality. Some say that Pisces, being the final sign in the zodiac, makes them quite deep, and while this could be true, they are so much more.
Pisces is a sensitive water sign, ruled by the planet Neptune. The sign is fluid and tends to be sympathetic to the underdog. Some other common traits among Pisces people are being emotionally sensitive, gracious, and emotionally aware. They are regarded as being among the most sympathetic people of the zodiac signs, and they will go to great lengths to ensure the happiness of those around them (even if it is a detriment to themselves).
Celebrities like Spike Lee, Tyler, the Creator and Wanda Sykes being Pisces comes as no surprise. Pisces are known to be extremely creative and imaginative, often living in a world inside their heads. Their strengths include compassion, art, intuition, gentleness, wisdom and high musical abilities.
Pisces enjoy their solitude, romance, sleeping, swimming and being in alignment with spirit. Pisces are also adaptive and very friendly, finding themselves in the company of very different people. They are selfless and always willing to help others. People born with their Sun in Pisces have an intuitive understanding of the life cycle and form incredible emotional relationships with other humans based on natural order and their senses guiding them.
This gallery of our favorite celebrity Pisces ranges from some of the top musicians in the world to the most exceptional athletes. Pisces are passionate about their gifts and nurture those gifts to their fullest potential. Also, did we mention Rihanna?
Let’s celebrate with a list of the ever-flowing, talented Pisces celebrities we know and love below:
1. Smokey Robinson
The singer, songwriter and producer was born Feb. 19.
2. Seal
The singer and songwriter was born Feb. 19.
3. Rihanna
The singer, actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman was born Feb. 20.
4. Sidney Poitier
The actor, film director, and diplomat was born Feb. 20.
5. Charles Barkley
The former professional basketball player and current television analyst was born Feb. 20.
6. Nina Simone
The singer, songwriter, and civil rights activist was born Feb. 21.
7. Aunjanue Ellis
The actress and producer was born Feb. 21.
8. John Lewis
The late, former United States representative, politician and civil rights activist was born Feb. 21.
9. Jordan Peele
The filmmaker, comedian, and actor was born Feb. 21.
10. Rashida Jones
The actress, director, writer and producer was born Feb. 25.
11. Erykah Badu
The singer, songwriter, record producer and actress was born Feb. 26.
12. Chilli
The singer, dancer, actress, television personality and model was born Feb. 27.
13. Tasha Smith
The actress, director and producer was born Feb. 28.
14. Daniel Kaluuya
The actor and writer was born Feb. 24.
15. Harry Belafonte
The singer, songwriter, actor and activist was born Mar. 1.
16. Lupita Nyong’o
The actress was born Mar. 1.
17. Don Lemon
The television journalist was born Mar. 1.
18. Jayson Tatum
The professional basketball player was born Mar. 3.
19. Draymond Green
The professional basketball was born Mar. 4.
20. Shaquille O’Neal
The former professional basketball player, current sports analyst and businessman was born Mar. 6.
21. Tyler, The Creator
The rapper and record producer was born Mar. 6.
22. Wanda Sykes
The actress, stand up comedian and writer was born Mar. 7.
23. Boris Kodjoe
The actor, producer and former model was born Mar. 8.
24. Kendrick Sampson
The actor and activist was born Mar. 8.
25. Shad “Bow Wow” Moss
The rapper and actor was born Mar. 9.
26. Jasmine Guy
The actress, director, singer and dancer was born Mar. 10.
27. Common
The rapper and actor was born Mar. 13.
28. Quincy Jones
The producer, musician, songwriter, composer, arranger, and film and television producer was born Mar. 14.
29. Simone Biles
The Olympic artistic gymnast was born Mar. 14.
30. Stephen Curry
The professional basketball player was born Mar. 14.
31. Will.I.Am
The rapper and producer was born Mar. 15.
32. Blake Griffin
The professional basketball player was born Mar. 16.
33. Joel Embiid
The professional basketball player was born Mar. 16.
34. Jhené Aiko
The singer and songwriter was born Mar. 16.
35. Tamar Braxton
The singer and television personality was born Mar. 17.
36. Queen Latifah
The rapper, actress and singer was born Mar. 18.
37. Vanessa Williams
The singer, actress and fashion designer was born Mar. 18.
38. Spike Lee
The film director, producer, screenwriter, actor, and professor was born Mar. 20.
39. Sloane Stephens
The professional tennis player was born Mar. 20.
