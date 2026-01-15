From Edging To Pegging — The Kinkiest Bedroom Habits By Zodiac Sign

1 of 12 ❯ ❮

Source: wenich-mit / Getty Astrology might not run your sex life, but let’s be honest, it definitely has opinions about it. When enough people born under the same stars start gravitating toward similar turn-ons, patterns emerge. Are they destiny? Not exactly. But these unique patterns can tell us interesting things about the way we like to get freaky in the bedroom and how to create sensual experiences with a partner. So let’s get into it. From slow-burning Capricorns to boundary-pushing Sagittarians, here’s a fun, cosmic look at the kink energy each zodiac sign tends to bring to the bedroom. Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19): The Slow-Burn Strategist Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES / iOne Capricorns don’t need a long menu; they prefer a well-curated experience. This sign chooses fewer kinks and leans heavily toward monogamy, proving that restraint can be its own kind of power. According to a 2025 study conducted by the dating app Chyrpe, when edging comes into play — a fun sex technique where you almost get to an orgasm, but slightly pull back, easing up on pleasure until you’re ready to have an explosive orgasm — this horoscope lives for the thrill. Capricorn doesn’t rush pleasure. They build it, control it, and let anticipation do the heavy lifting. RELATED CONTENT: Are You Kinky? New Test Measures Facets Of Kink Sexuality

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): The Wild Card Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES / iOne Aquarius never does what you expect. While most signs flirt with dominance or submission, Aquarius skips the power struggle entirely and instead tops the charts for foot fetishes. Chyrpe found that Aquarius loves kinky foot play so much that they exceeded "the average by more than 9%" of people who get down with this unique kink. Add in their high number of "undecided" relationship styles, and you've got a sign that refuses to be boxed in. They take a curious approach when finding the right match, too, open to both monogamy and non-monogamous relationships, Chyrpe's study noted. This curiosity flows right back into their sex habits — Pure adventure.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20): The Intense Romantic Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES / iOne People with the Pisces horoscope don’t make sex a spectacle; it’s about feeling. They don’t gravitate toward worship or crossdressing, but bondage and power dynamics are their favorite, pointing to a deeper emotional exchange. According to Chyrpe’s study, Pisces “prefer sexual proclivities” that test their limits and offer a sure shot at spiritual transcendence through bodily experience.” For Pisces, kink is less about control and more about trust, vulnerability, and the quiet intensity that lives beneath the surface.

Aries (March 21–April 19): The First One In Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES / iOne Aries doesn’t wait around. Power play, sensation, and role dynamics all land with enthusiasm, which tracks for a sign fueled by impulse and heat. “In bed, Aries is really into crossdressing, puppy play, sensory play, worship, and dominance/submission dynamics. For all of these categories of kink, Aries is the zodiac sign that indulges in them most frequently,” the study authors noted. Passion first, logistics later.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): The Sensual Traditionalist Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES / iOne Taurus takes their time, and once they’re in, they’re in. Bondage and edging are some of their favorite kinks, while obedience and puppy play barely register. Non-monogamy is uncommon with this sign, highlighting Taurus’ preference for depth over variety. This is a sign that wants to luxuriate in pleasure, not rush through it.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): The Curious Explorer Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES / iOne Geminis love to experiment, but they don’t like being locked into roles. Impact play and gender-bending dynamics show up often in their bedroom habits, while service and worship ranked low. Interestingly, fewer than 1 in 5 Geminis lean into dominance or submission at all, the study found. For them, flexibility beats hierarchy every time.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): The Emotional Adventurer Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES / iOne Cancers check more boxes than any other sign, proving that softness and curiosity can coexist. Service play ranks high with this sign, and foot fetishes are also a curious spot for fellow crabs. Performative dynamics rank lower. The theme here? Exploration that still feels safe, connected, and emotionally grounded.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): The Chosen One Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES / iOne Leos love attention, and they want it intentionally. Gifting and chastity rank high with this loving horoscop sign, reinforcing Leo’s desire to be seen, valued, and selected. There’s a performative edge here, but it’s not overwhelming. Leo doesn’t just want the spotlight—they want it earned.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): The Thoughtful Curator Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES / iOne Virgos don’t go extreme in any direction, showing one of the most balanced kink profiles overall. No single preference dominates, and high-intensity dynamics are rare. Foot fetishes and chastity showed up less often with this sign, pointing to discernment over drama, the study noted. Virgo knows what they like and what they don’t.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): The Power Balancer Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES / iOne Libras lean strongly into power exchange, with dominance, submission, and impact play all ranking above average, according to the study. That said, certain niche dynamics are a no-go for Libras. Their choices reflect harmony through contrast, proof that balance doesn’t mean neutrality; it means knowing when to tip the scales.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): The All-In Intensity Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES / iOne Scorpios go all in when it comes to intimacy. Obedience, worship, and non-monogamy rank higher than any other sign, while lighter or novelty dynamics trail behind. Scorpios also stand out for being the most decisive about relationship structure. Once they commit to a kink or a connection, they don’t hesitate.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): The Confident Experimenter Source: iONE CREATIVE SERVICES / iOne Sagittarius love pegging, with nearly 17% selecting it as their kink of choice. Obedience, worship, and sensory play also rank high with this steamy sign, while gifting, a kink that incorporates gift-giving into sexual or BDSM dynamics, along with foot fetishes, are not favored by Sagittarius. This sign's profile screams curiosity backed by confidence and zero fear of trying something new. Your zodiac sign isn't a sexual rulebook, and no chart replaces communication, consent, or chemistry. But when patterns repeat across the stars, they tell a story worth smiling at. Consider this less a prediction and more a playful mirror the universe might be holding up about your kink habits.




