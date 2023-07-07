MadameNoire Featured Video

Kenya Moore is so over her lengthy divorce from her estranged husband Marc Daly that she wants the restaurant owner to pay her legal fees.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s financial request specifically concerns attorney bills accrued during a contested partial settlement on May 11, according to RadarOnline.

Daly — who was dropped by his legal counsel in April — argued that Moore agreed to the terms of the partial settlement. However, the restaurant owner alleged that the reality star didn’t finalize and sign off on the agreement because she wanted to “expand” their chaotic divorce process.

Contrastingly, Moore asserted Daly had been the one who’s drawn out their divorce — and racked up her attorney bills. She also noted that she and her estranged husband only had their May 11 meeting after Daly bailed out on previous ones.

Both parties acknowledged that a whopping 7.5 hours of mediation went down that day.

The reality star’s latest motion stated that Daly “was not negotiating in good faith.” Moore specified that she ended the hours-long mediation based on her legal counsel’s advice and the restaurateur’s “inability to agree on most essential terms.”

The Atlanta-based TV personality’s lawyer noted the following:

“It is well established that no contract exists until all essential terms have been agreed to, and the failure to agree to even one essential term means that there is no agreement to be enforced. An agreement between two parties will occur only when the minds meet at the same time, upon the same subject matter, and in the same sense.”

“During the over seven-hour mediation, [Daly] made clear many of the terms in dispute he would not agree to. Through [Daly’s] own omission, he stated, ‘I did not agree with the proposed terms.’ Mediation was ended without [Moore’s] counsel being informed of any agreement and thus was not signed with counsel or [Moore].”

The contested settlement regarded custody of the former couple’s daughter, Brooklyn, 4, and ownership of the peach holder’s Atlanta home.

Moore requested child support as the co-parents’ daughter is with her daily. Daly seeks a stake in Moore Manor despite the reality star having purchased and built the home before they tied the knot.

The former couple is reportedly scheduled to discuss more divorce details sometime this month. Daly reportedly has new legal counsel representing him.

