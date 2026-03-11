‘The S— We Had To Do To Get Home Is Crazy’ — Woman Accused Of Dragging Uber Driver To Death Before Posting Chilling Message Online

Source: Credit : Chicago Police Department / Montoya Perry accused of killing Uber driver Daniel Figueroa.

A 33-year-old woman from Chicago is facing murder and vehicular hijacking charges after authorities say she stole an Uber driver’s car and fatally struck him while escaping. According to a statement from the Chicago Police Department, Montoya Perry allegedly carjacked the vehicle outside Loretto Hospital in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 23. Police say the 28-year-old driver was killed as Perry sped off in his car. The victim has been identified by relatives as 28-year-old Daniel Figueroa.

What happened to Daniel Figueroa?

According to People, investigators allege that Perry and two others approached Figueroa while he was dropping off a delivery at the hospital. Prosecutors with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said the young father attempted to stop the group from fleeing by grabbing onto a door handle. He was dragged as the vehicle accelerated away and was fatally run over after falling beneath one of the tires.

Authorities said Perry was taken into custody roughly 10 hours later. A press release stated: “The above offender was arrested by members of the Chicago Police Department Area Four Homicide Investigation Support Team on February 23, 2026, at 12:10 p.m., in the 600 block of W. Legion St., in Maywood, Illinois.”

Officials are still investigating the incident at this time. Police tracked the Uber vehicle using license plate reader technology and located Perry at her residence shortly after noon. She was later photographed smiling in her booking image following her arrest.

Montoya Perry allegedly shared a bizarre Facebook post about the incident afterward.

Ahead of her arrest, CWB Chicago reported that a Facebook account bearing Perry’s name published a now-deleted post that read: “The s— we had to do to get home is crazy, but we made it && if u missing a car, u can come get it!! We don’t want it!!” Authorities have not confirmed whether the account belongs to Perry.

Family members have launched a GoFundMe campaign to support Daniel Figueroa’s widow and their young son. His wife left an emotional message in the campaign details, telling supporters that she was still trying to process the tragedy.

“His passing has left not only an emotional void, but also a sudden financial burden that I never expected to face,” she penned. “As I navigate this unimaginable grief with our son, I am also struggling to keep up with funeral expenses, rent, utilities, and other essential bills that Daniel previously covered.” As of Feb. 27, the family has received over $20,500 in donations, still short of their $26,000 goal.

This isn’t the first time that Perry has had a run in with the law. Officials told People that she was arrested “just two weeks” prior to the Feb. 23 incident, for “driving with a suspended license, fleeing police and obstruction after she identified herself as her sister.”

Perry made her initial court appearance Wednesday, Feb. 25, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, where a judge ordered that she remain in custody without bail until her next scheduled hearing on March 18. She has not yet entered a plea in the case.

